BROOKVILLE — A new face is blooming at the Brookville Flower Shop as new owner Alaina Neill learns how to meet the area’s flower and plant needs.
Neill is an area native, growing up in the Summerville area and attending Clarion-Limestone School. She recently moved back to the area from Tennessee after living there for around 12 years. The move was prompted by the flower shop going up for sale, and her parents encouraging her to buy it.
Her parents told her the flower shop was for sale, thinking it would be something she would thrive at doing.
“They thought that it would really be something that I was into, and just because I never thought of it, it’s so funny because it seems to all just fit now,” Neill said.
She has always had a love for interior design and decorating, but never thought of flower arranging as being similar. Previously, she has helped stage houses for sale for a friend, and always enjoyed it but didn’t know how to start a business around it.
Neill moved back on September 26 and closed on the sale of the shop on Oct. 4 and was open for business on Oct. 19. Since the business was already established, she was able to buy all the stock and only had to purchase new fresh cut flowers to open the doors.
“I kind of wanted to get my footing, get my placement because of never doing flowers or anything like that. I wanted to be sure I had a little bit of time,” Neill said.
Though Neill has never owned and run her own business, when growing up her parents owned the Subways in the Clarion area for more than 15 years. Learning everything it takes to run a flower shop was a whole new experience for her though.
She was surprised by all the information, “even from the care of flowers, what type of food for the water…” it takes to run the shop. She has been learning the technical names for more and more flowers through the ordering process as she goes.
Her favorite thing she’s learned so far is how much longer cut flowers can be kept by giving them the proper care.
Thomas Troutman, who owns The House of Healing and Wellness in Brookville, quickly offered his help to Neill while she learned everything she could about caring for and arranging flowers.
“The first week I was open, he came in and introduced himself… He has done floral training in Pittsburgh, so he has been teaching me a ton,” Neil said.
Since taking over and making arrangements, she has enjoyed foam arrangements the best because of the ability to place everything exactly how she wants. She has also found that she and Troutman compliment each other in that he handles large events and extravagant requests well, while she is more reserved in how she arranges.
“It has been an adventure, and it’s so much fun. With all custom designs being so different it’s been awesome. It’s almost like everytime I make one up I’m like ‘wow, that turned out so great,’” Neill said.
She also receives help from her parents, calling her dad her “numbers guy.” She said while she is making an arrangement he can be adding together each flower in his head for a cost estimate. He made her a cost list that she can use when he’s not in the shop.
The family have taken what they’ve known from running a restaurant to the flower shop. They have ticket holders to hold each of the flower orders and the “recipe” for the arrangement to be made. This helps them stay organized in a way they’re familiar with.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, she has been preparing for this busy season as well. She said looking back at last year’s orders, she placed her order well in advance to have plenty of flowers arrive for the holiday.
Another major help to Neill has been the online presence she has for online orders. She said online orders can be as specific as a person wants, or they can look at pre-made arrangements to choose what they want.
“So if somebody wants to go online and order Brookville Flower Shop flowers, they’re on there with me,” Neill said.
Her website, brookvilleflowers.com, is run through Flower Shop Network, or FSN, which connects online orders to local florists in the area. FSN is its own website as well, and some of the orders Neill receives through FSN aren’t people specifically seeking out her shop, but trying to send orders in the local area through an online order. Those orders will sometimes come to her as a local florist, and make the connection for her.
Ordering through the website also allows for pre-orders with the ability to set what date an arrangement is wanted for. Neill said because of this, she already has three pre-orders in for Valentine’s Day through the website. The website also allows for custom instructions or requests, such as if someone has allergies to certain flowers, or if they have cats who will nibble on them.
She also offers delivery to all the surrounding areas, which can also be done online. Delivers are often done after the shop is closed for the day, but she does have a few locals who help with deliveries. She goes as far as DuBois, Punxsutawney and Brockway.