BROOKVILLE — Alium Spiritum, a classical vocal ensemble founded by Brookville native Sean Taylor and his wife, soprano Diane Taylor, will perform Sunday, July 24 at 3 p.m. at the Brookville Presbyterian Church.
The performance will feature Diane and Sean Taylor with Lauren McAllister of Cincinnati, OH and Wilson Nichols of New York, NY, performing music by American and European composers, and members of Brookville’s Watershed Journal Literary Group reading original short stories and poems related to the music.
The performance will last about an hour and is offered to the public free-of-charge thanks to the continued support of Historic Brookville, Inc and individual and business sponsors in the Brookville community.
Artistic director Sean Taylor said, “Alium Spiritum is excited to partner with Jessica Weible and The Watershed Journal Literary Group. Combining classical vocal music with new poems and short stories by local writers allows us all to reach a broad audience and offer a unique live experience to the Brookville community.”
“Singing with Alium Spiritum is a highlight of my season, not only as a performer, but as an educator. I am so grateful to be a part of an ensemble that focuses on a high level of performance, innovative programming, and educational outreach. I have so much fun working with them, and I am thrilled to sing with such excellent and kind musicians!” Lauren McAllister, mezzo-soprano, said.
Founded in 2018, Alium Spiritum, Latin for “different breath”, is devoted to making music relatable to audiences and the community through purposeful, intimate concerts. The group has performed live in Brookville in 2018 and 2019, sponsored by Historic Brookville, Inc., and offered online concerts throughout 2020 and 2021 that reached over 10,000 viewers through their YouTube channel.
For additional information, visit www.aliumspiritum.org and follow Alium Spiritum on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.