BROOKVILLE — Alium Spiritum and members of the Watershed Journal Literary Group will perform at the Fusion Café in Brookville on Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m. as part of their summer tour of Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.
Alium Spiritum will premiere Brookville native Sean Taylor’s “The Man on the Rocks”, a set of three songs with lyrics taken from inscriptions by Douglas Stahlman found in Brookville’s Scripture Rocks Heritage Park. Member of the Watershed Journal will read stories and poetry related to the Scripture Rocks. Additional classical, folk, and vocal jazz music will accompany the readings.
The concert, “On the Rocks” will feature Taylor singing with soprano Diane Walters (Brownsville, TX), alto Lara Alami (Detroit, MI) and Daniel Parks (Williamsburg, VA). The concert is offered to the public free-of-charge thanks to the continued support of Historic Brookville, Inc. and individual sponsors in the Brookville community. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by phone at (814) 290-7529 or by email at info@aliumspiritum.org.
Founded in 2018, Alium Spiritum, Latin for “different breath”, is devoted to making music relatable to audiences and the community through purposeful, intimate concerts. Alium Spiritum is looking forward to their fourth live performance in Brookville since 2018. For additional information, visit www.aliumspiritum.org and follow Alium Spiritum on Facebook and Instagram.