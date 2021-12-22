BROOKVILLE — Brookville Dental Care is now under new ownership, with a familiar face to anyone who is a patient there.
Practicing Dentist Dr. Andrew Dunlevy is now the owner of the dentist office, and said the transition has been easy so far. He has been working with staff for several years already, so everyone is familiar with one another already.
Dunlevy was born in Pittsburgh, but grew up in Oklahoma City. With family back in Pennsylvania, he spent time visiting the area, and later graduated from University of Pittsburgh in 2012 for dentistry.
“I was always a big Steelers fan, Pirates fan. We always came back to visit my grandparents. My parents considered Western Pennsylvania home, so I ended up somehow getting into dental school here and the rest was history,” Dunlevy said.
He then did two years of residency in New York before moving into private practice in 2014. He has been working at the Brookville Dental Office since 2017, after being hired on by previous owner, Bill Weaver. He made the connection to Brookville through Dr. Roger Sepich, who he had previously worked with in Saxonburg.
“He had another practice up here, and it just worked out that they needed help and I really kind of fell in love at Brookville,” Dunlevy said.
While he still lives in Pittsburgh, Dunlevy and his wife are looking to move closer to the area. He said somewhere in the middle would be the best, as his wife still works in the city.
Dunlevy recalled that growing up, he always enjoyed going to the dentist because he has never had a cavity. He joked that he thought the dentist just got to come in and talk with patients for a few minutes after they got their teeth cleaned. Even after he started learning the full scope of what a dentist does, he liked it and has always enjoyed getting to talk with people.
“I just like talking to people. Honestly, that’s my favorite part of the whole job,” he said. “That’s kind of the fun part to me is just chatting with people and learning. Talking to different people about different things.”
He also will play music while in with patients, and said he enjoys getting to learn his patients taste in music and being surprised by who likes what music. Dunlevy also believes in staying positive for his patients, and helping to ease worries and fears of coming to the dentist.
“I try to always keep a very positive attitude and if I stay positive I think it kind of eliminates fear from people. So, I try not to have a bad day, and if I am having a bad day I try not to show anyone that I’m having a bad day,” Dunlevy said.
Dunlevy has no major changes planned, aside from getting some new equipment, like a panoramic X-ray machine. He said that Dr. Weaver set the business up successfully for so many years, and that people like how it’s been run, so he doesn’t want to change it.
He wants to make sure the technology is to the point where patients can get most of their care either in their office, or at the oral surgeon office in town, Dr. Jeffrey Miller at Quad County, without needing to travel.
“For the most part, if you need something done, it can be done here,” Dunlevy said. “We can keep things where you don’t need to go an hour and a half.”
He is excited to be the owner of the practice now, and that it was a good transition. He is planning to change the name of the practice to Brookville Family Dental. He said he wants the name to have “family” in it because there are a lot of families who come there and he thinks it’s important.
Dunlevy also said he enjoys making the connections between his patients as he learns they’re related to one another.
“I just try to be as welcoming as possible, whether they’re nine or 99,” Dunlevy said.
Despite driving from Pittsburgh everyday for work, he has been involved in the community. He helped coach a local baseball team a couple of years ago, and routinely patrons local businesses for lunch.
“I try to make it down as much as I can to get my coffee from Fusion. I love going down there, they’re great people. I’ve also probably gotten Devil’s Barbecue 500 times in the past four years,” Dunlevy said.
He is eager for the future with the business, and hoping to get more involved with the community moving forward now as well.