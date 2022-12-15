BROOKVILLE — Prayer, Scripture and Christmas carols, wrapped in a bit of history, were all part of this year’s Holiday Historic Church Tour, which was held Saturday afternoon in Brookville.
Pastor Stanley Bhasker welcomed visitors to the Presbyterian Church, the first stop on this year’s tour.
“Every church in town tells us a story, how our faith in our town was established. Our forefathers established this church and in 2024 we are going to celebrate our 200th year. What a joy it is that the faithful journey of our forefathers has been so visionary and meaningful,” he said.
“In this place we come, we thank God, we talk to God, we cry to God, asking God to intervene in our lives, and we raise our hands and we praise God. This is the place where we worship,” he said.
Local historian David Taylor, who is a member of the church, said the first Presbyterian congregation in Jefferson County was organized in 1809 in Port Barnett, meeting in homes. In 1824 a log church was built, with another church built in 1833. The church now standing at the corner of Main and White streets was built in 1904 at a cost of $31,998. The church was dedicated December 10, 1905.
Christina Shrewsbury gave a brief demonstration of the pipe organs located in the Presbyterian Church and the First United Methodist Church, the second church on the tour. She talked about the differences in the organs, and the different sounds one would hear. “It is a privilege to play these pipe organs,” she said. “It is very exciting to have this in a rural community.”
Seven churches were included in this year’s tour, which was first held last year. Opening their doors to the public were:
- Brookville Presbyterian Church, Main and White streets — Built in 1904, it is the third Presbyterian Church on this site. It was built by Brookville John Carr, whose descendants still worship in the church.
- First United Methodist Church, Jefferson Street — Dating back to 1828 when five people met in a log barn, the congregation of the church has continued to grow, surviving several fires which destroyed their church buildings. The church on Jefferson Street was dedicated in 1923.
- Grace Lutheran Church, Franklin Avenue — Lutheranism in Brookville dates back to 1838, with the church on Franklin Avenue being built in 1952, making it the oldest church building in town. The church bell originally hung in the county courthouse and was purchased from the commissioners in the late 1800s. The stained glass windows are the original windows.
- First Baptist Church, Main Street — Pastor David Blair said, “The church is more than a building; it is the people. This church has been her a long time to proclaim the good news.” The congregation recently celebrated its 185th anniversary.
- Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Pickering Street — The church was dedicated in April 1888. The church has been altered very little from the original building and its art glass windows memorialize many early members.
- Immaculate Conception Church, Graham Avenue — The first Catholic Church in Brookville was built in the early 1850s on Madison Avenue and was replaced with the present building in 1872. The main altar was hand painted by a pioneer parishioner and the Stations of the Cross are oil paintings that were first hung on March 18, 1887.
- Evangelical United Methodist Church, South White Street — The congregation dates to 1872, worshiping in churches on South Pickering Street and Madison Avenue. In June 1954 ground was broken for the present church, which was built at a cost of $125,000.
Noting that this year’s audience was bigger than last year, Taylor said, “We’ll get even bigger next year.
Joining Brookville’s churches to present the second annual Holiday Historic Church Tour were the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, Historic Brookville Inc. and the Jefferson County Historical Society.