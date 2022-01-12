BROOKVILLE — Kenneth Burkett is the executive director of the Jefferson County History Center and field associate with the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. He has a special interest in prehistoric Native American occupations within the Redbank Creek watershed.
During the past two years, Burkett has conducted fieldwork at two small rockshelters within the drainage. On Friday, January 21, at 7 p.m. he will present a program “Revisiting Rockshelters,” which will provide an overview of these sites, excavation techniques and the analysis of artifact assemblages and their implications regarding the occupations and prehistoric trade and travel routes within this area.
The program will begin after a short business meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at the Presbyterian Church Education Building. The building is located at the rear of the church on the the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville. This event is free and the public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Ken Burkett at (814) 849-0077.