BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County and surrounding areas experienced several wildfires as a result of the warm, dry weather and high winds last week.
At the beginning of the week, the National Weather Service issued a warning for the area for extremely dry conditions. A notice of enhanced brush fire risk was also announced by the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services on Wednesday.
The first of the Jefferson County fires started in Winslow Township, calling out Sykesville and Reynoldsville fire departments. Sykesville Deputy Chief Michael Yamrick said this was a minimal wildfire in a pasture.
“It was a controlled burn that got out of control and spread across a pasture field. We were on scene for less than an hour. There was no other damage,” Yamrick said.
Around this same time, a wild fire turned structure fire called out Warsaw and Pinecreek townships, Brockway, and Brookville fire departments. The fire was called in for Hice Lane in Warsaw Township. Warsaw Chief Chris Clark said the structure on fire was an old clay tile and brick constructed shed that was not in use anymore.
“It started out as a brush fire that immediately started a structure fire, that then went up through the woods and caught a junkyard on fire, there were several cars that were burning and a camper trailer, another trailer that was full of tires,” Clark said.
Since the structure wasn’t in use, Clark said the department let it burn to focus on getting ahead of the brush fire heading to the woods.
“My focus was on getting ahead of the brush fire to the woods because there were other camps and houses within 100 yards of the head of that fire. So my fear was that of course getting to those places,” Clark said.
These houses were also back dirt lanes that would have been difficult to get fire trucks down, adding another problem. One group started working on the fire from the property the call came from, and another group went up to the next lane to get to the upper side of the fire.
This is when the junkyard was found, which Clark wasn’t aware of when first arriving on scene. At this point, a couple of cars were already catching on fire underneath, so Brookville was directed to focus on this area of the fire.
“With that wind the way it was, it very easily could have taken off and where that was at, it could have got hundreds of acres if we hadn’t got it stopped at that point. Between hundreds of acres through the Humpback and Bell Run area… There’s a big tract of woods through there,” Clark said.
While Brookville and Pinecreek aided at this fire, Summerville Fire Company sent several units for standby at the Brookville and Pinecreek area. While there, a third wildfire started in Summerville’s coverage area of Beaver Township on the Pansy-Ringgold Road.
This call came about an hour and a half after the Warsaw Township call, dispatching Summerville and Oliver Township fire departments. Summerville Fire Chief Jacob Snyder said the fire got out of hand quickly once it was lit.
“There was a resident who didn’t really listen to the advisories…and it ended up getting out of control within probably 30 seconds of him burning it,” Snyder said.
Summerville had a full crew at its station as well when the call came in. The crew only took 10 minutes once the first fire truck arrived at the scene to get the worst of the fire away from a nearby house.
“It had burnt through the field and hit a wood line and it slowed down enough that we could get a good knock on it before it went into the next yard,” Snyder said.
In total, the department was on scene for about two hours to ensure all the hotspots were wet down to avoid a rekindle.
“We had a lot of hotspots in the woods that we had to dig up logs and roll logs around and move some trees out to make sure we got everything put out so we didn’t have to worry about anything lighting back up that night,” Snyder said.
The addition of the structure to the Warsaw Township fire is what saved the wild fire from becoming an even worse scenario, according to Clark, as it immediately dispatched additional units to the scene.
“That was my blessing that day, was that the small structure caught on fire to classify the structure fire. We had all those extra units and apparatus and manpower there so we got a quick stop on the brush fire. Because I assure you if it would have just been us initially, those few minutes that we gained by having other units dispatch right away truly made a difference on that whole thing,” Clark said.
Along with Jefferson County, there were other wildfires reported in surrounding counties last week as well in Clarion, Indiana and Clearfield counties.