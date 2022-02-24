BROOKVILLE — Jefferson Co. Director of Emergency Management Tracy Zents said the county “dodged a bullet” with possible flooding over the weekend.
“We had a couple areas in the county where some streets had drainage issues and were closed temporarily, but nothing significant,” Zents said.
He said an area of River Road along the county border had to be closed near the intersection of Route 36 and River Road in the Cook Forest area. Other than this, there was nothing significant.
The county was in another flood watch on Tuesday, but Zents said he did not expect any significant flooding because the snowpack had mostly melted by that point.