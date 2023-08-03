BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 2:10 p.m. June 28 on Jenks Street. The 33-year-old female driver was arrested for DUI/controlled substance and other traffic offenses.
Disorderly conduct
Brookville police have charged a juvenile with disorderly conduct after hitting their 37-year-old mother with a phone during an argument. The juvenile also damaged items in the house.
Confinement of dogs
Brookville police have charged a 41-year-old man for confinement of dogs after two dogs were found running on Grant Street without a leash.
Animal welfare
Brookville police were called to a home in Brookville after receiving a phone call from the dog warden about animal cruelty. A welfare check by police found the dogs to be in fair health but having a flea issue, which the owners are addressing. The dogs did not have rabies vaccination and the female owners, ages 63 and 28, were charged and required to have the dogs vaccinated immediately.
Harassment report
Brookville police have filed several charges against a man for causing a disturbance at 6:12 p.m. July 16 at BFS Foods and Dairy Queen. Police said he demanded to see a manager at BFS because a clerk was not at the register as he walked into the store. He then demanded to speak to the manager of Dairy Queen, before going back to BFS and yelling at the clerk and managers. The manager of BFS Foods demanded that he leave the store, and the man told the manager he was a corrections officer in the Brookville area and knew when he was being played. He left the store when the manager called 911. Brookville police were able to identify the male and have filed two citations for disorderly conduct, three for harassment and one for driving his Ford Taurus with an expired registration.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 24-year-old man from Reynoldsville at 4:13 a.m. July 15 when he was found passed out in the middle of a road in Winslow Township. He was charged with DUI/alcohol.
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 8:27 p.m. July 22 on Hunters Grove Road in Knox Township. The driver, a 42-year-old man from Leadville, Colo., was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Burglary reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between December 22 and July 12 at a camp in Bell Township, Clearfield County. The camp is owned by a 77-year-old man from New Brighton. A door was damaged and items valued at $780 stolen. Anyone having information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said two people were injured when Timothy A. Tyger, 78, of Punxsutawney, was distracted by smoke coming out of the vent of his 2016 Buick Encore. The SUV went off the road and hit a culvert. Tyger and his passenger, Kathleen M. Tyger, 73, of Punxsutawney, were wearing their seatbelts and sustained minor injuries. They were taken to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS. The Encore was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 12:44 p.m. July 21 on Route 36 in Oliver Township.
Fight ends in injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said charges are pending against a 26-year-old man from Brookville and a 55-year-old man from Anita. Police said the men were fighting on July 24, with the fight resulting in injuries.
Car hits embankment
State police in Punxsutawney said Tosha L. Riggie, 24, of Punxsutawney, was not injured when her 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt slid on the wet road. The car then crossed the center line and hit an embankment and support wire for an electric pole. The car sustained disabling damage to the front left tire. Riggie was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 8:08 a.m. July 25 in Knox Township.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Alleged child abuse
State police in Marienville are investigating a report of child abuse involving a 16-year-old boy from Kittanning, alleged by Forest County CYS.
Jeep hits mailbox
State police in Marienville were called to a residence on Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County, after someone in a Jeep drove off the road and hit the mailbox.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
At 11:14 p.m. July 1, PSP Clarion arrested a 58-year-old man from Franklin for DUI/drugs in Elk Township, Clarion County.
- State police in Clarion charged a 17-year-old boy for DUI/alcohol/controlled substances following a two-vehicle accident at 2:04 a.m. July 8 in Shippenville. Police said the boy failed to stop for a red light and his 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix hit a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ashley Foster, 28, of Moyock, N.C. Three teenage girls in the Pontiac sustained minor injuries.
Theft of service
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a man failed to pay his $790.08 bill at Ramada Inn in Clarion on July 14.
Criminal trespass
State police in Clarion arrested a 20-year-old man from Clarion at 5:09 a.m. July 16 for trespassing on a property in Richland Township, Clarion County.
UTV overturns
State police in Clarion said Hayden D. Haines, 19, of Strattanville, sustained minor injuries when he failed to negotiate a left turn while traveling south on Fisher Road in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Haines was ejected when his 2017 SXS10 overturned. He was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital. The accident happened at 3:38 p.m. July 16.
Stove stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a kitchen stove, valued at $150, was stolen sometime between May 21 and May 22 from a residence in Toby Township, Clarion County.
Motorcycle hit
State police in Clarion said a 16-year-old boy from East Brady fled the scene after backed his 2014 Toyota Corolla into a parked 2013 Suzuki motorcycle in the Uni-Mart parking lot in East Brady. He was located at his home and cited in the accident.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said Izaiah R. Yarger, 19, of Leeper, sustained serious injuries when he lost control of his 2008 Nissan Sentra. The car went off the road and rolled over several times, stopping on its roof. Yarger was transported to Allegheny General Hospital by Stat Medevac.
Domestic assault
State police in Clarion said Bert King, 46, of Strattanville, was arrested for domestic assault at 11:43 p.m. July.
Road rage report
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of road rage that happened at 9:34 p.m. July 21 in Shippenville. Involved was a red Ford SUV with a white “Submarine Sailor” decal.
Car stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a 2003 blue/green Ford F350 was stolen from a business parking lot sometime between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. July 21.
Vehicle hits deer
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when Anne H. Clutes, 68, of Milford, Mich., hit a deer with her 2017 Toyota Corolla. The accident happened at 7:02 p.m. July 20 on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Two-vehicle crash
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash investigated by PSP Clarion at 4:03 p.m. July 17 on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Police said Philip Crook, 27, of Avenue, was waiting to make a left turn when his 2007 Saturn Ion was rear-ended by a 2008 Ford Edge driven by Scott Charrie, 60, of Summerville. Police said Charrie fled the scene. Crook sustained possible injuries.
Shoplifting arrests
State police in Clarion arrested Gunnar Gresans, 19, and Adrien LaFaive, 18, both from East Lansing, Mich., for shoplifting at 2:05 p.m. June 26 at Walmart in Clarion.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said John S. Forehand, 30, of Dayton, sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 3:11 p.m. July 7 on Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Forehand lost control of his 2003 Suzuki while navigating a left curve. The motorcycle hit an embankment and rolled over there times, traveling about 60 feet. He was taken to the hospital by a passerby.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois arrested a 28-year-old woman from Clearfield for DUI/controlled substance at 7:18 p.m. July 2 in Winslow Township.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 1:14 a.m. July 15 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 40-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for DUI/drugs. Police are continuing their investigation.
Fatal accident
State police in DuBois said one person died in a motorcycle accident at 2:21 p.m. July 26 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police said Roger A. Graves, 66, of Ravenna, Ohio, was traveling on the I-80 westbound on-ramp when his 2018 Harley Davidson hit an oily substance, causing the motorcycle to fall on its side. Graves and his passenger, Debra L. Philp, 56, of Ravenna, fell off the bike. Graves was taken by Amserv Ltd. to Penn Highlands DuBois. Philp was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clearfield County coroner.
Vehicle hits deer
State police in DuBois said one person sustained minor injuries when the 2021 Honda Accord, driven by Xianyu Xue, 40, of Mt. Washington, Ky., hit a deer. Passengers in the back seat and Xue were not injured. A passenger in the front seat sustained minor injuries but refused treatment. The accident happened at 2:39 a.m. July 4 on I-80 in Washington Township. Assisting at the scene were DuBois EMS and Falls Creek VFD.
State police in DuBois said Jacqueline D. Bouch, 51, of Brookville, sustained minor injuries when her 2003 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic hit a deer. Bouch was taken by Amserv Ltd. to Penn Highlands DuBois. The accident happened at 6:01 a.m. July 19 on Route 830 in Washington Township. Also assisting at the scene was Falls Creek VFC.
Disorderly conduct
State police in DuBois said Noah Shepherd, 18, of Falls Creek, was arrested for disorderly conduct at 9 p.m. July 26 after screaming obscene language outside his residence in Falls Creek, causing a disturbance and inconvenience to his neighbors.
Hit and run
State police in DuBois said Kaitlin M. Scicchitano, 29, of Ridgway was not injured when she lost control of her 2008 Scion tC on Wayne Road in Winslow Township. The car hit a mailbox and went into the woods, hitting a tree. Police said Scicchitano fled the scene and the car was towed from the scene. The accident occurred at 2:51 a.m. July 3.
Three injured
State police in DuBois said three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 6:39 a.m. July 4 on I-80 in Washington Township. Police said Ibol Risbekov, 19, of Chicago, Ill., was traveling west when he lost control of his 2007 Toyota Corolla. The car went off the road and hit the guard rail before rolling uncontrollably onto the passenger side. Risbekov and his passengers, 17-year-old boys, were taken by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 8:30 p.m. July 24 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. The driver, a 65-year-old man from Johnsonburg, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway have cited a 48-year-old man from Bethel Park and a 53-year-old man from Tionesta with harassment following an incident at Loleta Campground at 10:15 p.m. July 4.
Driver injured
State police in Ridgway said one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 12:42 p.m. July 16 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said Alicia M. Vanatta, 37, of St. Marys, was traveling on Skyline Drive when her 2004 GMC Yukon was hit by a 2020 KTM Adventure, driven by Richard A. Micale, 43, of Byrnedale. Vanatta was not injured. Michael sustained serious injuries and was taken to UPMC Altoona by StatMedevac. Vanatta was cited for failing to stop at the stop sign.
Stolen vehicle
State police in Ridgway said a 16-year-old girl from Johnsonburg was arrested after she stole a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse on July 14. The SUV was located in Ridgway Township, Elk County after a crash. No injuries were reported.