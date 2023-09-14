BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
At 12:42 p.m. May 19, Brookville police were contacted about a careless driver. Police were able to stop the vehicle just beyond the Brookville schools and found the 34-year-old male driver to be DUI of a combination of controlled substances. Police later searched the vehicle and located various controlled substances and paraphernalia.
Harassment report
At 3 p.m. August 28 Brookville police were notified that a 52-year-old woman was continuously calling and harassing her ex-husband. Police advised her to stop, but she contacted the man 192 more times and harassment charges were filed.
Confinement of animals
Brookville police were called to East Main Street at 10:46 a.m. September 8 because a dog was running loose. Police were assisted in capturing the animal and located the owner. The 35-year-old man has a history of convictions with the dog and charges were filed.
Rifle fired
Charges have been filed against a 42-year-old woman who fired a rifle inside a house during a domestic incident at 7:35 p.m. September 9. After a brief negotiation period, the woman surrendered to Brookville police without incident. She was charged with recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of a child and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. PSP assisted with the incident.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 9:38 a.m. August 19 in Banks Township, Indiana County. The driver was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and chemical testing was conducted.
Alleged assault
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the alleged assault of a 38-year-old man in Pine Creek Township. The alleged assault occurred between March 10 and March 20.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 7:52 p.m. September 2 in Washington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Knox, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 8:31 p.m. September 3 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police said a passenger in the car, a 24-year-old woman from Columbia, Md., was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Endangering a child
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone allegedly withheld medication from a 10-year-old girl from Portage from September 1 to September 4.
Head-on collision
PSP Marienville said one person was injured in a head-on-collision at 5:48 p.m. August 26 on Route 36 in Barnett Township. Police said a 65-year-old man from Enon Valley was traveling south, making a left turn. He did not yield the right of way and his 2021 Nissan Frontier hit a 2016 Subaru Forester, driven by a 63-year-old man from Franklin, head on. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The driver of the Forester was not wearing his seat belt and was taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of head injuries. Both drivers were cited in the accident. Assisting at the scene were DCNR, Sigel VFD and Brookville EMS.
Camp burglary
State police in Marienville are investigating the burglary of a camp located off German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County. the burglary occurred sometime between January and September 1. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Hit and run
State police in Marienville said someone was traveling at a high rate of speed at 6:24 p.m. September 8 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver failed to negotiate a right curve, went off the left side of the south-bound lane, hit a PennDOT sign and failed to stop.
Fallen tree
State police in Marienville said Jeremy R. Park, 44, of Brookville, was not injured when he was traveling north on Route 899 Barnett Township and hit a tree which had fallen and was blocking the northbound lane.
ATV stolen
State police in Mareinville are investigating the theft of a black Kawasaki utility ATV and lawn mower batter, stolen sometime on September 8 in Tionesta Township, Forest County. The ATV is owned by a 60-year-old woman and 64-year-old man from Cranberry. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion responded to a traffic violation at 12:26 a.m. September 1 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Lemont Furnace was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 1:25 a.m. August 19 on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Knox, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Two-vehicle crash
One person sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash investigated by state police in Clarion at 9:39 a.m. August 23. Police said Sheila D. Kriebel, 66, of Sligo, was traveling west on Logue Road in Piney Township, Clarion County, when her 2016 Hyundai Tucson crossed the center line when negotiating a left hand curve. Nicholas A. Aites, 32, of Clarion, who was traveling east, did not have enough space to negotiate the curve and his 1997 Dodge Dakota hit the Hyundai. Kriebel sustained minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Kriebel was cited in the accident.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 10:53 p.m. August 31 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Bradley J. Gresock, 29, of Reynoldsville, was traveling east in the right lane when his 2013 Nissan Versa drifted into the left lane and hit a 2020 Kenworth truck driven by Tyler A. O’Leary, 21, of DuBois. The Nissan was towed from the scene.
Theft
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft that occurred August 17 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Stolen was a 2022 blue Yamaha owned by Joshua DeLoe, 39, of Strattanville.
Crash in driveway
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 5:54 p.m. August 26 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Nichole S. Ruffner, 34, of Sligo, was making a left turn into a private driveway on Stonehouse Road when a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Larissa M. Gesin, 28, of Strattanville, came over the hill and hit Ruffner’s 2010 Nissan Sentra on the passenger side. The Travers sustained disabling damage to the front passenger side.
Vehicle hits deer
State police in Clarion said Destineevictoria Harris, 30, of Brookville, sustained a possible injury to her wrist when her 2022 Hyundai Elantra hit a deer. Her car was towed from the scene.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said Michael Spencer, 61, of St. Paul, Minn., was seriously injured when his 2009 Freightliner Cascadia veered onto the berm of the road, failed to negotiate a left turn and traveled off the highway, going into a ditch before hitting trees. Spencer was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. The accident happened at 5:01 p.m. August 28 on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois said charges of DUI/drugs are pending against a 59-year-old man from Punxsutawney following his arrest at 8:51 p.m. August 19 in Punxsutawney.
Motorcycle crash
State police in DuBois said two people were injured when a motorcycle lost traction in the loose gravel and fell to its side when T. Gray was traveling down his driveway. Gray and his passenger, C. Gray, both sustained injury and were transported from the scene by EMS. The accident happened at 6:12 p.m. September 6 in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Assisting at the scene were Union Township Fire Department, Brady Township Fire and EMS, and DuSan EMS.
Theft at Goodwill
- State police in DuBois are investigating the theft at Goodwill in Reynoldsville. On August 20 at 8:30 p.m. a woman allegedly took an item from a pile of donations in front of the store.
- At 10:35 p.m. August 16 someone stole a plastic cat carrier valued at $30 from the Goodwill store in Reynoldsville. PSP DuBois said a suspect has been identified.
Hit and run
State police in DuBois said Leon A. Dixon, 85, of Mountville, N.J., was not injured when his 2016 Volkswagen Jetta was hit by another vehicle as he was attempting to merge into traffic in a construction area. Police said Dixon failed to yield the right of way and his car was damaged on the driver side. The other driver failed to stop at the scene. The accident happened at 10:55 a.m. August 17 on I-80 in Pine Creek Township.
Natural death
State police in DuBois were called to Winslow Township at 3:14 a.m. September 10 for the report of a deceased man. Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the 48-year-old man from DuBois. Assisting at the scene were the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Reynoldsville Area Ambulance and Reynoldsville Fire Department.
Minor injuries
Two people sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 6:10 p.m. September 9 on Interstate 80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. PSP DuBois said James F. Coleman, 34, of Lansing, Mich., lost control of his 2022 Chevrolet Blazer in standing water on the road. The Blazer spun 180 degrees, went off the road, impacted a culvert and became disabled in a ditch. Coleman and his passenger, Kailei M. Tosh, 34, also of Lansing, were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of injuries. The Blazer was towed from the scene. Assisting police was DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Undetermined death
State police in DuBois are investigating the death of 58-year-old woman from Falls Creek. Police were called to the scene at 3:36 p.m. September 7. Assisting at the scene were Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker and AmServ LTD Dusan Ambulance.
Equinox rolls
At 1:34 p.m. September 7 Shawnda L. Vega, 42, of Dublin, Ohio, was traveling east on Interstate 80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Her 2020 Chevrolet Equinox hit rain water on the road, went of the left side of the road and hit an embankment before rolling several times, stopping on the driver’s side. Vega sustained suspected minor injuries.
Child raped
State police in DuBois are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in Brockway at 8 a.m. August 31.
Car hits deer
State police in DuBois said Timothy B. Potts, 53, of Falls Creek, sustained minor injuries when his 2010 BMW hit a deer. Potts was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Dusan EMS. The car was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 7:37 p.m. September 10 on Route 830 in Washington Township.