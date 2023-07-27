BROOKVILLE
Harassment charge
Brookville police have charged a person with harassment for making lewd comments to a woman on July 17 and obscene gestures to two adults and two minor children in a separate incident.
Disorderly conduct
Brookville police have filed charges of domestic disorderly conduct against a 41-year-old man and woman following an incident on East Main Street.
Domestic assault
Brookville police have filed charges against a 43-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman following an incident on Allegheny Boulevard at 8:41 a.m. July 23. Police said the woman started the incident when she hit the man’s face and he caused minor injuries to the woman.
Drug overdose
Brookville police were called at 9:31 p.m. July 4 by a woman who had been involved in a domestic dispute because she saw her male partner using drugs. The man shoved her twice in their residence and she became concerned that he may have overdosed. Police located the man and he was taken by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands Brookville ER for treatment. Harassment charges have been filed against the man.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 2:19 a.m. June 18 in Punxsutawney. The driver, a 34-year-old man from Ringgold, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 12:41 a.m. July 1 in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. A passenger in the car, a 40-year-old man from North Cambria, was arrested for possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
Drivers injured
State police in Punxsutawney said both drivers sustained minor injuries in a collision at 9:06 a.m. July 11 on Route 536 in Perry Township. Police said Martha A. Armstrong, 76, of Punxsutawney, had stopped her 2019 Jeep Wrangler on Route 536. As she began a left turn she did not see a 2018 Ford F-150XLT, driven by Nancy J. Nale, 63, of Mayport, approaching, and the vehicles collided. Both drivers were taken to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS.
Hit and run
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a hit and run accident that happened July 14 in Bell Township. Police said someone hit a legally parked Toyota Rav 4 and fled the scene. Police believe the vehicle will have damage to the passenger front side. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
- State police investigated a hit and run accident at 7:50 p.m. on July 5 at the Walston Club in Young Township. Police said Sharon M. Skiba, 51, of Punxsutawney, was backing from a parking stall when her 2006 GMC Envoy hit a parked 2021 Ford Bronco. Police said she fled the scene without reporting the crash.
SUV hits tree
State police in Punxsutawney said Amanda L. Ferguson, 29, of Colver, was not injured when her 2018 Dodge Journey hit a large tree branch that had fallen across the road. The SUV sustained disabling damage. The accident happened at 12:45 a.m. July 16 on Route 36 in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Assisting at the scene was Mahaffey VFD.
Scrap metal stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that approximately 100 railroad tie plates, valued at $2,500, were stolen sometime between July 2 and July 10 in Smicksburg.
Alleged rape
State police in Punxsutawney were notified on July 9 of an alleged rape of a juvenile. The alleged assault occurred in Huston Township, Clearfield County, and the incident was forwarded to PSP DuBois, where it remains under investigation.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:18 a.m. July 17 on Route 36 in Oliver Township. Police said Edgar K. Blose, 76, of Punxsutawney, was entering Route 36 from Hamilton Markton Road and pulled into the path of Heather D. Reynolds, 50, of Brookville, who was traveling south on Route 36. Reynolds’ 2022 Subaru Impreza hit Blose’s 2010 Toyota Corolla. Reynolds sustained minor injuries. Blose was cited in the incident. Assisting at the scene was Oliver Township VFD.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 10:18 p.m. July 19 on Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 53-year-old man from Marble, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Marienvile investigated a two-vehicle crash at 1:48 p.m. July 22 at MacBeth’s Cabins in Barnett Township. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Cooksburg pulled into the parking lot and hit a parked vehicle. He was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
No injuries
State police in Marienville said Austin D. Hunter, 29, of Tionesta, was not injured when his 2006 Ford hit a tree that had fallen on the road. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 8:46 p.m. July 20 in Green Township, Forest County.
Assault at SCI
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that an inmate assaulted another inmate at 6:02 a.m. July 20 at SCI Forest. The victim, a 40-year-old man from Marienville, sustained minor injuries.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- At 5:33 p.m. July 15, state police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop on I-80 in Washington Township. The driver, a 28-year-old man from Kearny, N.Y., was arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 8 p.m. July 22 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, an 18-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in DuBois investigated a two-vehicle crash at 10:45 p.m. July 21 on Varischetti Drive in Snyder Township. One driver was arrested for DUI/alcohol. All occupants of both vehicles sustained injuries and were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by ambulance.
- State police in DuBois have filed charges against a 17-year-old boy from Sykesville for possession of drugs, following an incident at Jeff Tech on May 12.
Criminal mischief
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone damaged a window in a home on Beech Street Ext. in Winslow Township with what appears to be a bullet hole from an unknown caliber gun. Damage was set at $100 and happened sometime between midnight July 13 and 6 p.m. July 16.
Baby assaulted
State police in DuBois were notified by Jefferson County CYS at 9:30 p.m. July 13 that an 8-month-old boy had been taken to Penn Highlands DuBois emergency room with injuries.
Disorderly conduct
State police in DuBois have charged a 31-year-old man from DuBois with disorderly conduct. He was arrested at 9:35 p.m. July 9 for screaming and yelling and causing a public disturbance in the area of Park View Apartments.
Arrest on warrant
State police in DuBois said Anton Pye, 27, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested at 8:03 a.m. July 9 in Sandy Township. Police attempted a traffic stop for a summary violation and Pye fled at high speeds before being apprehended. Police discovered Pye was wanted in New Jersey on theft/fraud charges. The warrant was confirmed, and arrest prior to requisition charges were filed to detain Pye in a correctional facility to await extradition.
Stolen bicycle recovered
State police said a Tempest bicycle valued at $130, stolen in Falls Creek, was recovered. Police are attempting to establish two potential suspects. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Criminal trespass
State police in DuBois have charged a 69-year-old man from Rockton with trespassing after he threw limbs on the property of a 95-year-old woman from Rockton sometime between April 1 and June 20.
Criminal mischief
State police in DuBois have charged a 69-year-old man from Rockton with criminal mischief. Police said he allegedly spray painted the back of a business sign owned by a man and woman, both 70, of Rockton, sometime between June 1 and June 30. The value of the sign is $250.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 4:20 p.m. July 10 on Route 322 in Winslow Township. Police said Homer P. Duvall Jr., 85, of Corsica, accelerated too quickly when he entered the road from a driveway. His 2021 Chevrolet Blazer went off the road and hit a concrete barrier, causing disabling damage.
Theft reported
State police in DuBois arrested a 35-year-old man from Reynoldsville on July 15 for theft by deception. Police said a 29-year-old man from Brockway had paid the man to cut down trees, but the work was not completed.
Car hits bear
State police in DuBois said Patricia J. Punchios, 64, of DuBois, was not injured when her 2009 Ford Fusion hit a bear on Interstate 80. The accident happened at 6:59 p.m. July 20 in Pine Creek Township. Assisting at the scene were Pine Creek VFD and Jefferson County EMS.
Teenager injured
State police in DuBois said a 17-year-old boy from Brockway sustained minor injuries when he slowed to make a right turn and over-applied the brake, losing control of his 2020 Honda Grom. He was taken by Brockway Area Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois. The accident happened at 2:59 p.m. July 13 on Route 28 in Snyder Township.
Hit and run
State police in DuBois are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 6:15 a.m. July 7 on Reed Road in Snyder Township. Police said someone hit multiple mailboxes and fled the scene. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Vehicle hits deer
- State police in DuBois said Adam J. Stine, 20, of Brockway, was not injured when he was unable to avoid hitting a deer with his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. The accident happened at 5:21 p.m. July 6 on Route 219 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The truck was towed from the scene.
- State police in DuBois said Danny Boy J. Sparks, 18, of Brockway, and his 17-year-old passenger were not injured when he was unable to avoid hitting a deer that appeared to be dead, lying on the road. The accident happened at 9:30 p.m. July 22 on I-80 in Union Township. Sparks was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, which sustained disabling damage.
Minor injuries
Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 3:18 p.m. July 2 on Route 830 in Washington Township. State police in DuBois said Rosemary E. Smith, 72, of Clearfield, failed to stop at a stop sign. Her 2015 GMC Acadia was hit by a 2007 Honda Odyssey driven by John I. Leatherman, 72, of Pipersville. Police said the Acadia spun in a clockwise direction and the Odyssey went over an embankment and rolled onto the driver’s side. Smith and a passenger, Claire M. Slater, 62, of Broomall; Leatherman and his passenger, Sandra Leatherman, 76, of Pipersville, were taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Assisting at the scene was Falls Creek VFD, Dusan EMS and DuBois EMS.
Stalking a minor
A 19-year-old woman from Pawtucket, R.I., was arrested by PSP DuBois at 12:40 a.m. July 21 for following a 10-year-old boy from Falls Creek after she had been advised to cease contact following an incident on July 20.
Driver falls sleep
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported when a driver fell asleep at 2:47 p.m. July 22 on I-80 in Union Township. Police said Brian App, 20, of Stratford, Conn., was traveling west when he took his eyes off the road and fell asleep. His 2014 Jeep Patriot hit the rear of a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Abidina Diallo, 36, of Bronx, N.Y. The Jeep was towed from the scene.
Tire causes accident
State police in DuBois investigated a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. July 21 on Interstate 80 in Union Township. Police said Franklin K. Asumadu, 27, of Manalapan Township, N.J., was attempting to pass a 2011 Ford F250 Supercab, driven by Jesse A. Shirey, 36, of Woodland. A tire came off the pickup’s trailing unit and was hit by Asumadu’s 2023 Kia Soul. No injuries were reported.
Theft by deception
State police in DuBois investigated a report on July 14 that someone used the credit card of a 54-year-old woman from Penfield to purchase oils and other beauty supplies from an online store. Police said the package was intercepted before it reached its final destination.
Stolen card
State police in DuBois said a 41-year-old man from Penfield picked up a credit card in the parking lot of a store in Huston Township, Clearfield County, on July 23 and used the credit card to purchase items inside the store. Charges are pending.