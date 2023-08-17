BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
A 78-year-old man from Greensburg was arrested by Brookville police at 9:30 p.m. August 11 after he was stopped for erratic driving on Route 36. Police said he was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville, where he refused a legal blood draw. Charges were filed in the office of Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
Keys stolen
Brookville police are asking the 48-year-old man who picked up a set of keys from the counter at Giant Eagle to return them to police. The keys were left on the counter July 16 at 2:35 p.m. by a 55-year-old woman.
Welfare check
At 3:12 p.m. August 9, Brookville police were notified by bystanders that a child had been lying in the back seat of a hot pickup for at least an hour while the parents were in a skilled gaming facility. When speaking with the child, police found the child was visibly ill and pale. The child said he had an ear infection and just wanted to go home and lie down. Jefferson County CYS assisted police with the investigation. Charges were filed against the child’s guardians, a 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man.
Scattering rubbish
At 4:36 p.m. June 20 Brookville police saw a 54-year-old man take a plastic garbage bag behind a building on Allegheny Boulevard and dispose of it. He was cited for scattering rubbish and went back to pick it up.
Lighters stolen
Brookville police have charged a 40-year-old man with taking two lighters from Sheetz at 3:07 a.m. July 16. He drove from the parking lot without a license. Multiple charges have been filed.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 46-year-old man from Glen Campbell and a 45-year-old woman from Erie at 4:28 p.m. July 23 in Newburg. Both had active warrants. After taking them into custody, multiple controlled substances and paraphernalia were located and seized.
One-car crash
Three people were injured in a one-car crash at 1:25 p.m. August 4 on Shale Pit Road in McCalmont Township. State police in Punxsutawney said Jacquette M. Augustine, 19, of Summerville, was traveling south when she lost control of her 2003 Chevrolet Impala. The car went off the road, hit and embankment and rolled over, with its front end partially submerged in the water of Little Sandy Creek. Augustine and her passengers fled the scene and were later contacted at Punxsutawney Area Hospital while being treated for injuries sustained in the accident. She was cited for driving too fast. The car was towed from the scene. Assisting police was Knoxdale VFD.
Harassment report
State police in Punxsutawney have cited a man and woman, both 25 from Cherry Tree, with harassment following a domestic argument that escalated into a fight at 12:10 a.m. August 9.
Identity theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of identity theft. On August 3 someone opened an AT&T wireless account and purchased an iPhone Pro Max, using the identity of a 55-year-old woman from Brookville.
Pickup overturns
State police in Punxsutawney said Bernard C. Filitske, 70, of Punxsutawney, and his 2-year-old male passenger were not injured when his 2012 Toyota Tacoma began to fishtail as he was negotiating a right-hand curve. The pickup hit an embankment and overturned. The accident happened at 1:42 p.m. August 4 on Route 119 in Bell Township.
Signs damaged
State police in Punxsutawney said damage occurred when someone attempted to removed a sign post with a stop sign and a Wishart Road sign attach sometime between 5 p.m. August 2 and 10:30 a.m. August 3 in Union Township. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Burglary reports
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary at the Glen Campbell municipal water tower. Sometime between June 27 and August 7 someone entered a locked tool trailer and stole tools and copper wire valued at $8,673.93. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510 and reference incident PA 2023-1029755.
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between August 3 and Aug.11 on Rock Dump Road in Henderson Township. Stolen from a barn owned by a 48-year-old woman from New York, N.Y., were three blue bicycles: a road bike, a Huffy mountain bike and a Univega mountain bike.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville assisted SCI Forest officers at 8:52 a.m. August 4 with drugs found during a screening of inmate visitors. A 37-year-old man from Pittsburgh was arrested and arraigned.
- At 4:13 a.m. August 1, state police in Marienville investigated a one-vehicle crash on Route 36 in Barnett Township. The driver, a 38-year-old man from Vowinkel, was arrested for DUI/alcohol. He was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois via STAT Medevac for treatment of injuries.
Animal cruelty
- State police in Marienville are investigating a report of animal cruelty in Heath Township.
- On July 31 PSP Marienville received a report of animal cruelty in Kingsley Township, Forest County.
Strangulation
State police in Marienville have charged a 36-year-old man from Lickingville with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment following an incident involving a 35-year-old woman from Lickingville. The man was arrested on August 3.
Teenager injured
State police in Marienville said a 17-year-old boy from Waterford was injured when his 2006 Ford Ranger rolled over in a one-vehicle accident at 7:08 a.m. August 14 on Route 36 in Eldred Township. Police said the driver was wearing his seatbelt. He was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and taken to Penn Highlands Brookville for further evaluation.
Fleeing police
State police in Marienville were conducting routine traffic control at 11:59 a.m. August 12 when a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. Police attempted to stop the car, which accelerated more than 100 miles per hour and led police on a 5.1 mile pursuit before the driver was taken into custody without incident. Police said Austin Hunter, 29, of Tionesta, was arrested. No injuries were reported.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
PSP Clarion investigated a one-vehicle crash at 6:22 a.m. July 8 in Elk Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Leeper, was arrested for DUI/drugs.
Sisters fighting
State police in Clarion is investigating a fight between sisters at 10 a.m. June 18 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Involved were a 64-year-old woman from Brookville and a 60-year-old woman from Emlenton.
Indecent assault
State police in Clarion are investigating the alleged indecent assault of a 51-year-old woman from Knox at 7 p.m. August 4.
Criminal mischief
State police in Clarion investigated a report of damage to a vehicle owned by Amanda Weckerly, 41, of Sligo, at 12:40 a.m. August 5. Damages of $80 were done the sideview mirror and front left fender.
Two-vehicle crash
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident investigated by state police in Clarion at 4:12 p.m. August 3 on Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police said Michael L. Fagley, 64, of Shippenville, had slowed to make a right turn into the Clarion Family Therapy parking lot when his 2008 Ford Explorer was hit in the rear by a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, driven by Lois M. Ochs, 79, of Lucinda. Her van was towed from the scene. Fagley was taken to Clarion Hospital by Clarion EMS for a report of a hurt shoulder. Ochs was cited for following too closely.
Natural death
State police in Clarion investigated the death of Stephanie Meekins, 55, of Knox, at 11 a.m. July 25. Police said it was a natural death.
SUV overturns
State police in Clarion said Neriah J. King, 18, of Knox, was not injured when she lost control of her 1998 Dodge Durango while attempting to avoid a deer. The SUV went off the road and overturned into the woods, landing on the driver side. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. The accident happened at 6:30 a.m. August 11 on Route 208 in Elk Township, Clarion County.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 8:17 p.m. August 7 in Winslow Township. The driver, a 52-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance. He refused a blood draw and a search warrant was obtained for the blood draw.
• A 35-year-old woman from Rockton was arrested by PSP DuBois for DUI/drugs at 7:09 p.m. August 9 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
• State police in DuBois assisted State Parole on August 11 at a residence in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia were seized from inside the residence. Charges of drug possession were filed against the 52-year-old man.
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 8:05 p.m. August 13 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The 16-year-old male driver from Ridgway was arrested for DUI/alcohol. Charges are pending through Clearfield County Juvenile Probation.
• At 4:10 p.m. August 12 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, state police conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 61-year-old man from Rockton, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance. He also had an active failure to appear bench warrant through Jefferson County for a previous DUI. He was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on the warrant.
SUV hits tree
State police in DuBois said Valerie A. Becker, 42, of Terre Hill, sustained minor injuries when she lost control of her 2020 Nissan Rogue when she drove through standing water on I-80. The SUV went off the road and hit a tree, sustaining disabling damage. The accident happened at 6:21 p.m. August 7 in Washington Township.
Identity theft
PSP DuBois is investigating a report that someone has attempted multiple fraudulent charges, using the identity of a 68-year-old man from Luthersburg.
Harassment
State police in DuBois charged Matthew Schetrompf, 25, of Sykesville, and Grace Hayes, 19, of Sykesville with harassment following a domestic incident on August 9. Schetrompf told police Hayes had shoved him aggressively multiple times and he retaliated by hitting her.
Pickup hits wall
State police in DuBois investigated a one-vehicle accident at 11:56 p.m. August 8 in Reynoldsville. Police said Cody J. Arble, 30, of Reynoldsville, left the parking lot of the Eagles in Reynoldsville in reverse, traveled east onto Gordon Street and then back into the parking lot, hitting a wall causing damage before fleeing the scene. The driver and vehicle were later located by police in Reynoldsville. Summary citations were issued.
Trucks crash
State police in DuBois said one person was injured when a 2022 Freightliner M2 driven by Shokhrukhson Shermatov, 33, of Brooklyn, N.Y., hit the rear of a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Jeison D. Corona, 28, of Enfield, Conn. The trailer of the Cascadia sustained disabling damage and Shermatov’s truck sustained heavy damage. Shermatov was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. He was charged with following too closely. The accident happened 6:34 a.m. August 11 on I-80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
Theft by deception
State police in DuBois were notified by four people who had made several prepaid purchases in contracts with Lakelawn Cemetery. Police said prosecution is declined due to the fact the incident is beyond the five-year statute of limitations.
Terroristic threats
State police in DuBois arrested Dylan Hartzfeld, 18, of Reynoldsville at 1 p.m. August 14. Police said Hartzfeld recently had been evicted by his mother and was told to arrange a time to pick up his belongings, which he did not do. When he arrived at the house and his 14-year-old sister opened the door, he pulled a knife out of his pocket, displayed the blade and told his sister if she stepped outside, he would stab her and kill himself. Police said Hartzfeld then fled the scene. Police said charges were prepared and a warrant was obtained. Hartzfeld was arraigned in front of District Judge David Inzana. Unable to post $10,000 straight bail, Hartzfeld was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
Motorcycle hits deer
State police in DuBois said Thomas R. Sprague, 64, of Reynoldsville, sustained minor injuries when his 2013 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra hit a deer. The motorcycle sustained disabling damage and Sprague, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was taken by DuBois EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois. Assisting at the scene was Reynoldsville VFD. The accident happened at 7:36 a.m. August 12 on Route 322 in Winslow Township.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in Ridgway were called to a location in Ridgway Township, Elk County, at 8:45 p.m. August 9 to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the woods. The driver, a 38-year-old man from Ridgway, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• State police in Ridgway investigated a crash at 2:21 p.m. July 19 on Million Dollar Highway in Fox Township, Elk County. The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Johnsonburg, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.