BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police have charged a 26-year-old woman with DUI, speeding and possession following a traffic stop at 2:47 p.m. May 18. Police said the woman was driving through the school zone at 33 mph while the 15 mph school zone signs were activated and flashing. She was found to be DUI/marijuana, with a small amount in her possession.
False reports
Brookville police have charged a 35-year-old woman with making false reports of child abuse, false reports to the police department, harassment and disorderly conduct after she continued to harass someone via text messages and other means of communication beginning January 5.
Burglary
Brookville police have charged a juvenile with burglary and theft for breaking into someone’s house on June 27. One of the items stolen has been recovered.
PFA violation
Charges of PFA violation and harassment were filed June 29 against a 35-year-old man by Brookville police after he violated his PFA order and contacted the victims several times a day of a daily basis.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 9:18 p.m. June 16 in Reynoldsville after observing multiple violations. The driver was arrested for DUI/drugs.
MARIENVILLE
DUI/drugs
• At 4:08 p.m. June 28, Jefferson County Probation performed a compliance check at a residence in Eldred Township and located drug paraphernalia. All evidence was released to PSP Marienville. Charges against the 31-year-old man from Brookville were filed in district court.
• At 4:39 p.m. July 1 state police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Johnsonburg, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Rubbish scattered
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone scattered rubbish in the driveway of a 50-year-old woman from Tionesta on June 27.
CLARION
Jewelry stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft of jewelry, reported at 11:12 a.m. June 19 by a 43-year-old woman from Shippenville. The value of the jewelry reported stolen is $17,178.94.
Tent damaged
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a canopy tent owned by a 39-year-old woman from Sligo was damaged sometime between 10:30 a.m. June 4 and 9:50 am. June 5. Damage was set at $100.
Pedestrian injured
State police in Clarion said Alfred F. Bishop III, 30, of Knox, was taken to Clarion Hospital with suspected serious injuries following an accident at 12:20 p.m. June 26 on Route 66 in Knox Township, Clarion County. Police said Bishop was collecting garbage, with his truck stopped on the right berm. He was hit by James E. Ray Jr., 45, of Harmony, who was riding a 2007 Yamaha Roadstar, on the berm of the road. Ray was also taken to Clarion Hospital with injuries.
Theft
State police in Clarion said Jadarius Moore, 22, of Natchez, MS, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. June 20 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for the theft of a change purse and $100, owned by Martha Degarmo, 63, of Owosso, MI.
Missing child
State police in Clarion are attempting to locate 17-year-old Cheryl Burgard, who walked away from her home in Shippenville at 1:30 p.m. June 25. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
One-car crash
State police in Clarion said Delvin E. Barrios, 27, of Waterloo, IA, was not injured when he lost control of his 2019 Honda Civic, went into the median and hit a culvert/ditch. The car sustained disabling damage and Barrios was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 7:53 p.m. June 23 on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident investigated by PSP Clarion at 5:10 p.m. June 25 on Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said James D. Hatcher, 28, of Massapequa, NY, was traveling north and became distracted by his cell phone, and he rear-ended a 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Jerry E. Zimmerman, 71, of Franklin, who had stopped to make a left turn. The Jeep sustained minor damage. Hatcher’s 2007 Subaru Impreza sustained disabling damage. He was cited in the accident.
Identity theft
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that $3,199.97 was stolen from the AT&T account of a 72-year-old man from Shippenville. The theft occurred between February 26 and March 11.
Meter stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of an outside electric meter, owned by Central Electric of Parker. The meter, valued at $170, was stolen June 25 from the home of a 55-year-old woman in Perry Township, Clarion County. Damages valued at $50 were also done to the electrical box during the theft.
Jeep hits pole
State police in Clarion said Austin J. Robinson, 28, of Parker, was not injured when he lost control of his 2004 Jeep Liberty after going through run-off water on the roadway. The Jeep began fishtailing and hit a utility pole, causing disabling damage to the Jeep. The accident happened at 11:54. p.m. July 1 on Route 58 in Sligo. Assisting at the scene was Sligo Fire Company.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle crash at 7:28 p.m. July 30 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Matthew R. Spatny, 18, of Medina, Ohio, slowed his 2017 Ford Fusion and went onto the left shoulder of the road to avoid hitting a deer on the road. Megan S. Le, 23, of Chicago, IL, was following and was not able to stop in time to avoid hitting the Ford with her 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse, which was towed from the scene. Le and her passenger, Sydney K. Le, 24, of Chicago, reported minor injuries. She was cited for following too closely. Assisting on scene was Corsica Fire Department.
DUBOIS
One injured
State police in DuBois said one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 2:36 p.m. June 18 in Washington Township. Police said Derrick L. Shafferman, 53, of Brookville, driving a 2006 Hummer, was attempting to make a left turn onto Route 830 and failed to yield to ongoing traffic. Also involved in the accident was Brian S. Clinger, 49, of Falls Creek, riding a 2004 Kawasaki KLR. Clinger sustained minor injuries but refused transport.
Bicycle stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a multi-colored Tempest 20” bicycle, stolen from a residence at 68 Taylor Avenue in Falls Creek at 2:30 p.m. June 18. The estimate value of the bicycle, owned by Justine Zettlemoyer of Falls Creek, is $128. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois a 814-371-4652.
Cushion damaged
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone damaged a red cushion on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle, owned by Jennifer Hutchins of Falls Creek, on June 18. The motorcycle was parked at 109 Main Street, Falls Creek, when the damage occurred.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said Joel M. Gaston, 20, of Reynoldsville, was not injured when he failed to negotiate a left curve while traveling on Westville Road in Washington Township. His 2018 Honda Civic went off the road, into a ditch. He was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 3:58 a.m. June 24.
Hit and run
State police in DuBois are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 2 p.m. June 23 in Snyder Township. Police said someone driving a red Buick sedan was traveling north on Arch Street Extension, went off the road, hit a mailbox, drove onto private property and hit a utility pole guide wire and continued north on the private property before fleeing the scene. It is believed the car will have moderate front-end damage. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois a 8814-371-4652.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Ridgway investigated a traffic crash a 9:41 p.m. June 3 in Fox Township, Elk County. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Dagus Mines, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
• Following a traffic stop at 2:49 a.m. July 2 in St. Marys, state police in Ridgway arrested a 61-year-old man from St. Marys for suspicion of DUI/drugs.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway are investigating an incident that happened at 6:49 p.m. June 15 in Jay Township, Elk County. Police were notified that people were refusing to leave a residence. Police determined they were allowed to be on the property, but a minor fight had occurred earlier.