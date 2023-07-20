BROOKVILLE
Disorderly conduct
Brookville police have charged a 56-year-old man with harassment, disorderly conduct and careless driving after he drove onto a neighbor’s property on July 5, damaging markers.
Ignition violation
Brookville police have charged a 35-year-old man for operating a vehicle without the required interlock system. Charges were also filed for violating the maximum speed limit.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a vehicle stop at 1:37 a.m. July 2 after observing a male driving without a valid license. The man fled on foot and police observed controlled substances in plain view in the vehicle.
Escapee still at large
At 8:05 a.m. July 11, PSP Punxsy was contacted by the Jefferson County Jail that Donald Frantz failed to appear for his weekend jail sentence from a prior DUI. During the investigation it was determined Frantz was at a residence in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. He was seen and fled into a nearby wooded area, which was canvased for several hours by members, drone and the aviation unit, with negative results. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants. Charges were filed in district court. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Harassment
State police in Punxsutawney have charged a 60-year-old man from Burnside with harassment following an incident at 1 p.m. July 12 involving a 35-year-old man from Cherry Tree.
Theft at VFD
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of numerous items from the Westover Volunteer Fire Department. Police said a suspect has been developed.
Criminal mischief
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a Gradual XL4100 owned by PennDOT was damaged while parked in the area of the Curly Hurd Memorial Park in Newburg, Clearfield County. The damage occurred sometime between 1 p.m. July 7 and 6:30 a.m. July 10. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510 and reference PA2023-913181.
Accidental death
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the accidental death of a 51-year-old woman from Glen Campbell on July 12.
MARIENVILLE
DUI/drugs
{ul}{li style=”text-align: left;”}State police in Marienville initiated a traffic stop at 1:10 p.m. July 4 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.{/li}{li style=”text-align: left;”}State police in Marienville investigated a one-vehicle crash at 6:16 p.m. July 3 on Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County. The driver was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.{/li}{/ul}
Burglary
State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between 4 p.m. June 23 and 7:54 a.m. July 1 at a residence on Odd Fellows Lane in Kingsley Township, Forest County.
CLARION
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion arrested a 60-year-old man from Fairmount City for DUI/alcohol at 2:38 a.m. June 23 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said a 17-year-old boy from Knox was injured when his 1986 Honda TRX200SX hit the side of a 2020 Ford F-150XLT, driven by Angelo B. Salvini Jr., 76, of Washington, Pa. The boy was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. The accident happened at 7:43 p.m. July 9 on Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
Three injured
State police in Clarion said three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 9:45 a.m. July 10 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Bien-Aime Louis, 35, of Columbus, Ohio, was traveling west when his 2007 Honda CRV went off the road, hit an embankment, rolled onto the driver side and slid back onto the road. Louis and his passengers were taken by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service to Clarion Hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Interlock violation
At 5:21 p.m. June 30, state police in Clarion arrested a 31-year-old man from Clarion for an ignition interlock violation.
Harassment
State police in Clarion arrested William Walters, 49, of Clarion, at 6:12 p.m. June 29 for a harassment incident involving a 23-year-old woman at Motel 6.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash at 3:45 p.m. June 27 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township. Police said Michael Gordon, 32, of Winder, Ga., did not see traffic stopped in the left lane. Police said Gordon made an evasive action, causing his 2020 Peterbilt truck to impact a concrete barrier and side-swipe a 2020 Lexus GX460, driven by Hassan N. Hussein, 41, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Gordon continued traveling west and sideswiped the trailer of a 2021 Volvo VNL860 driven by Gregory J. Bronson, 49, of Pocatello, Idaho Gordon was cited for driving too fast.
Inappropriate photos
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that inappropriate photos of a minor were distributed in New Bethlehem between April 21 and April 25.
Reckless endangerment
PSP Clarion is investigating an incident of reckless endangerment involving a firearm during a traffic interaction between two vehicles at 2:30 p.m. June 29 on Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Alleged child endangerment
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of alleged child endangerment. The incident happened between February 25 and 26, and involved a 10-year-old girl from Girard and an 8-year-old girl from Strattanville.
SUV hits tree
State police in Clarion said Isabella K. Solida, 18, of Rimersburg, sustained possible injuries when she lost control of her 2007 Jeep Commander while trying to navigate a left turn. The SUV went off the road and hit a tree before overturning. She was cited for driving too fast.
Minor injuries
State police in Clarion said Andrew B. Clark III, 76, of North Ridgeville, Ohio, suffered minor injuries when his 2020 Chrysler Pacifica hydroplaned on I-80 due to rain. The van hit a concrete barrier on an overpass.
Public drunkenness
State police in Clarion said Manuel Buentello, 31, of San Angelo, Texas, was cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance at 5:23 p.m. May 27 in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said Daler Igamberdiev, 21, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was cited for driving too fast after his 2013 Volvo failed to negotiate a right curve and hit an embankment, then the guide rail and a ditch. A passenger, Amriddin Khodmajov, 49, of Brooklyn, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Clarion Hospital by ambulance. The accident happened at 11:46 p.m. June 23 on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Hit and run reports
{ul}{li style=”text-align: left;”}State police in Clarion investigated a hit and run accident at 12:30 p.m. July 5 on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County. Police said Manish Menth, 42, of Edison, N.J., was traveling east when his 2023 Ford Expedition was hit by another vehicle that did not stop.{/li}{li style=”text-align: left;”}State police in Clarion said Paula C. Wheeler, 27, of Rimersburg, was cited after her 2010 Mazda CX9 hit a parked 2015 Ford F-150XLT at 8:44 p.m. July 3 in Monroe Township. Police said Wheeler fled the scene after hitting the pickup.{/li}{/ul}
DUBOIS
High-speed chase
State police in DuBois attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2022 Kia that was traveling east on Interstate 80 at 112 mph at 7:43 a.m. July 9. The pursuit continued at speeds over 130 mph. The Kia exited at the 97 mile ramp east and traveled south on Route 219 before turning onto Slab Run Road then Tannery Road. The driver then lost control of the SUV, which went into the ditch. The driver and his passenger fled the scene and were taken into custody after a 30-minute foot pursuit. The driver is suspected of being DUI. Police said the vehicle contained over $30,000 worth of stolen Apple products and luxury clothing items. Arrested were Anton Pyne, 27, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Angel Vargas, 23, of Bronx, N.Y. Assisting state police were DuBois City and Sandy Township police.
Theft
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of two red gas cans, valued at $80, removed from a detached garage at the residence of a 67-year-old man and 68-year-old woman in Falls Creek. Police said the suspect then fled the scene in a dark blue pickup. The theft occurred at 5:41 a.m. July 3.
Indecent assault
State police in DuBois are investigating an assault that allegedly occurred on North Jared Street in DuBois sometime in 1993.
SUV hits deer
State police in DuBois said Trey A. Dwire, 19, of Brockway, and his passenger were not injured when his 2020 Chevrolet Trax hit a deer, causing disabling damage to the SUV. The accident happened at 12:45 a.m. July 12 on I-80 in Washington Township.
Hacked phone
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that the cell phone account of a 73-year-old woman from Falls Creek was hacked on July 10.
Trail camera stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that a Spypoint Trail Camera owned by Thomas Strishock, 59, of DuBois, was stolen on May 27 from a location in Union Township, Clearfield County. The value of the camera is $56.98.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop in Johnsonburg at 9:10 p.m. July 2. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Johnsonburg, was arrested for possession of drugs.
Scattering rubbish
A 60-year-old man from Washington, Pa., was arrested by state police in Ridgway at 7:07 p.m. July 1 for scattering rubbish at the Benezette Township Building.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:04 p.m. June 28 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said Timing Fang, 25, of Pittsburgh, was traveling north on Skyline Drive in a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu. She failed to stop at the sign and proceeded into the intersection. The Malibu was hit by a 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe, driven by Courtney A. Ritter, 35, of Sewickley. The Malibu went off the road and hit the porch of a nearby residence. Ritter and her passengers, ages 2 and 4, were taken to Penn Highlands Elk for medical treatment. Fang was cited in the incident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
Fleeing and eluding
At 1:25 a.m. July 1 state police in Ridgway attempted to stop a dark-colored pickup traveling west on Route 555 in Jay Township, Elk County. The truck fled onto Smith Hill Road. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.