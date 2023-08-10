BROOKVILLE
Woman charge with theft
Brookville police have charged a 38-year-old woman with stealing over $40,000 from her mother over the past year, exploiting other resources and funds. Police have charged the woman with 63 counts of forgery, theft, exploitation of an older adult and criminal use of a communication facility.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney observed a man drinking alcohol in his vehicle in the parking lot of Sheetz in Punxsutawney at 9:16 a.m. August 3. After field sobriety tests, the man was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol.
Alleged indecent assaults
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of the alleged assault of a juvenile in Henderson Township.
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a juvenile allegedly was raped sometime between March 30, 2017, and April 30, 2017, in Ringgold Township.
ID theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a 75-year-old woman from Punxsutawney was called at 2 p.m. August 3 by a person claiming to be a Medicare representative, asking for her personal information.
Strangulation
State police in Punxsutawney have charged Tammy Heffner, 46, of Cherry Tree, with strangulation after she assaulted a 35-year-old woman from Twin Rocks, got her on the round and started choking the woman. The incident happened at 8:16 p.m. August 3 in Burnside Township, Clearfield County.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
PSP Marienville investigated a crash at 1:41 p.m. July 22 in the area of MacBeth’s Cabins in Barnett Township, Jefferson County. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old man from Cooksburg, was arrested for DUI/alcohol and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Child abuse report
State police in Marienville are investigating a report of alleged child abuse that occurred approximately eight years ago in Tionesta.
No injuries
State police in Marienville said no injuries were reported when a 2017 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Jodi L. Johnston, 56, of Lewes, Del., hit the back of a PennDOT dump truck as it was turning into the PennDOT shed in West Hickory, Forest County. The truck was driven by Jay M. Taylor, 23, of Tionesta. The accident happened at 11:22 a.m. August 1 on Route 62. Johnston was cited with following too closely.
Runaway truck
State police in Marienville were notified on July 5 that a 1998 Chevrolet S10 had slipped out of gear while parked in a driveway in Tionesta Township, Forest County. The pickup rolled down the driveway into a sign, with no damage reported.
Theft reported
PSP Marienville is investigating the theft of a Sound Core Rave mini speaker, valued at $200, and hatchets valued at $35. The items were stolen from a 25-year-old woman from Cranberry on July 22 in Tionesta Township, Forest County.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Marienville said Kobie R. Barrack, 19, of East Pittsburgh, was not injured when his 2001 Lexus IS300 slid on the wet road, hit the guide rail, then an embankment, sustaining disabling damage. The accident happened at 5:49 p.m. August 6 on Route 949 in Heath Township. Barrack was cited for driving too fast.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 2:05 a.m. July 30 in Sandy Township. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in DuBois investigated a two-vehicle crash at 7:26 p.m. July 27 in Brady Township, Clearfield County. One driver, a 53-year-old man from Zion, Ill., was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Three-vehicle crashes
- PSP DuBois said no injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash at 5:45 p.m. July 27 on I-80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Abram J. Seaman, 36, of Vinton, La., was traveling in the left lane and did not reduce speed when he approached a backlog in the right lane. His 2022 Subaru Foreester hit the rear bumper of a 2016 Infiniti QX60 driven by Regan B. McKinney Baity, 52, of Akron, Ohio, then hit the rear quarter panel of a 2019 Lexus NX300H, driven by Thomas M. Grady, 51, of Hudson, Ohio. The Subaru then went off the road into the median and overturned. McKinney Baity was charged with driving too fast. Assisting at the scene were Sandy Township VFD and Amserv EMS.
- No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash at 7:26 p.m. August 4 on I-80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. State police in DuBois said Thomas R. Garner, 74, of Hamburg, N.J., was traveling west and failed to stop for resting traffic in a construction zone. His 2018 Ford F-150XLT hit the rear end of a 2010 Volvo XC70, driven by William D. Yochum, 65, of New Cumberland. The Volvo then his the rear of a 2023 Kenworth Northwest T680, driven by Arthur J. Gaudet, 53, of Oelwein, Iowa. The Volvo sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Garner was cited for following too closely. Assisting at the scene were Adrian VFD and Dusan EMS.
Three injured
State police in DuBois said three passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 1:50 p.m. August 5 on I-80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police said Roger E. Decilio, 77, of Skokie, Ill., stopped at a stop sign on an entrance ramp, but failed to proceed without clearance in the temporary construction zone. His 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was hit by a 2024 International Harvester truck. The passengers in the car, women ages 76, 78 and 75, were taken by Dusan ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of minor injuries. Decilio was cited in the accident.
Two-vehicle crash
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash investigated by PSP DuBois at 11:18 a.m. July 26 in Winslow Township. Police said Mildred C. O’Bryon, 67, of Reynoldsville, was traveling east on route 322 when her 2023 Lincoln Navigator hit the rear end of a 2004 Honda Civic, driven by Jessica L. Himes, 34, of Reynoldsville, who was stopped to make a left turn.
Property dispute
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone removed “No Trespassing” signs from the property of a 23-year-old man in Snyder Township on July 20. The person then moved the signs to an adjacent residence in what the police said is an alleged property dispute.
Scanner stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that a Jaltest scanner was removed from the vehicle of a 61-year-old man from Luthersburg sometime around July 6. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Pickup stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, silver in color. The pickup was taken from the residence of a 55-year-old man from Reynoldsville on August 3.
Obscenities
State police in DuBois arrested Noah Shephard, 18, of Falls Creek, at 9 p.m. July 26, for screaming obscene language outside of his residence, causing a disturbance and inconvenience to his neighbors.
CLARION PSP
Simple assault
State police in Clarion charged a 29-year-old man from Shippenville with simple assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of children after receiving a report of suspected child abuse involving a 2-year-old boy on July 26.
Bad check
PSP Clarion has filed charges against a 32-year-old woman from McKeesport for writing a bad check at Tom’s Riverside in Knox on June 6.
Theft of funds
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of $568.62, stolen from a 68-year-old woman from Strattanville between July 10 and July 19.
Three-vehicle crash
Minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash investigated by PSP Clarion at 10:24 a.m. July 25 on Route 322 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Michael E. Beichner, 76, of Shippenville had stopped behind Cheryl L. Douthit, 60, of Shippenville, who was waiting to make a left turn. Mailey K. Exley, 18, of Venus, was also traveling west. Distracted by the integrated device of her 2013 Hyundai Elantra, she hit the rear of Beichner’s 2007 Ford Explorer, which hit the rear of Douthit’s 2016 Honda Odyssey. Beichner and Douthit sustained minor injuries and were treated at Clarion Hospital. Exley was charged with following too closely. Assisting at the scene were Clarion EMS and Shippenville VFD.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said Karandev S. Side, 32, of Franklin, Wis., and his passenger were not injured when his 2021 Freightliner Cascadia went off the road and into the median. The accident happened at 12:18 a.m. July 22 on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. The truck was towed from the scene.
Vehicle hits deer
State police in Clarion said Edwar J. Fonseca Raudeles, 49, of Silver Springs, Md., sustained minor injuries when his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado hit a deer. He refused transport to a hospital. The accident happened at 12:02 a.m. July 23 in Allegheny Township, Butler County.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said Daniel R. Griebel, 20, of Clarion sustained minor injuries when his 2012 Hyundai Elantra drifted off the road, hit a utility pole and overturned. The car was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 3:53 p.m. July 25 on Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Assisting police were Clarion Hospital EMS and Corsica and Strattanville volunteer fire companies.
Tire found
A tire and rim were found August 3 in the area of Holiday Inn in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The owner can claim the tire at PSP Clarion.
Woman assaulted
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a 30-year-old woman was assaulted between 4:30 and 5 a.m. July 29 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
• PSP Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 4:09 p.m. August 5 in Ridgway Township. The driver, a 20-year-old woman from Johnsonburg, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/drugs and was taken for a legal blood draw.
• At 6:57 p.m. August 1, PSP Ridgway conducted a traffic stop on Boot Jack Road in Ridgway Township, Elk County. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for DUI/alcohol and drugs, and was taken for a legal blood draw.
Deer jumps on car
State police in Ridgway said Kimberlin S. Coronati, 55, of Wilcox, was not injured when a deer jumped onto the windshield of her 2022 Chevrolet Trax, smashing the windshield. The accident happened at 5:48 p.m. August 2 on Route 120 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
SUV drifts in driveway
State police in Ridgway said no one was injured when a passenger in a 2017 Honda CRV, which was parked in a driveway in Kersey, accidentally bumped the gear selector, putting the SUV into neutral. The SUV coasted backward, traveling approximately 20 feet in the driveway before crossing Skyline Drive to 325 Main Street. The SUV sustained minor rear damage and there were a few cracks on the exterior decorative brick that were hit in the crash.
Tire slashed
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that a tire was slashed on the vehicle of a 50-year-old man from Rockton on July 24. The value of the tire is $200.