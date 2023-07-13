BROOKVILLE
Simple assault
Brookville police have charged a 38-year-old woman from Clarion with simple assault and related charges after she assaulted a 29-year-old woman from Brookville. The assault happened at 4:30 p.m. June 29 in a local business. The younger woman was treated for her injuries.
Public nudeness charge
Brookville Police were called to the Super 8 Motel on Allegheny Boulevard on July 9 because a naked man was in the lobby of the hotel. Police discovered the 30-year-old man was under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges of public nudeness and intoxication were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- A 36-year-old woman from Clover was arrested by PSP Punxsutawney at 2:48 a.m. July 9 in Punxsutawney. Police said during a traffic stop there was an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Police also observed open alcoholic beverage container scattered within the vehicle and suspected drug paraphernalia in plain view. The woman consented to a search of her vehicle and police found suspected marijuana, related drug paraphernalia and multiple types of open alcoholic beverages. She was arrested for suspicion of DUI and drug possession.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 8:47 a.m. July 1 on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville. Police said drugs were observed in plain view and a search by warrant produced additional drugs from within the vehicle. A 29-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were both arrested for drug possession, both from Punxsutawney.
Harassment
State police in Punxsutawney have charged a 44-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, both from Summerville, with harassment after they were involved in an argument at the Uni-Mart store in Summerville on July 7.
Serious injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said Richard L. Hughes, 62, of Punxsutawney, was seriously injured when his 2005 Jeep Liberty hit a tree when it left the road while he was negotiating a left curve. Police said Hughes was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to UPMC Altoona by STAT Medevac. Also assisting at the scene were Jefferson County EMS and Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a hit and run accident at 11:58 a.m. July 4 in Corsica. Police said someone hit a parked vehicle and fled the scene. A witness provided a registration number and police were able to locate the driver.
Car hits motorcycle
State police in Punxsutawney said Lisa A. Schuckers, 57, of Big Run, was not injured when her 2010 Nissan hit a motorcycle. Police said the motorcycle, a black Harley Davidson, was traveling north on Route 119 in Henderson Township and overturned while negotiating a turn. The motorcycle went into the southbound lane and was hit by the Nissan. Police said the driver was separated from the motorcycle before the impact and was not hit by the car, but fled the scene before police arrived. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Melva A. Cairns, 79, of Reynoldsville, sustained minor injuries when she lost control of her 2015 Ford Focus, which crossed the road, hit an embankment and rolled onto its side. Cairns was taken by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital and her car was towed from the scene. Also assisting at the scene were Elk Run and McCalmont fire departments. The accident happened at 9:29 a.m. July 1 on Route 310 in Young Township.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 1:56 p.m. July 3 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 36-year-old man from Lickingville, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance and possession of drugs.
Stalking
State police in Marienville arrested a 25-year-old man from Milton at 9:07 p.m. June 23 after he arrived at the residence of a woman in Osceola, Clearfield County, after being told numerous times not to contact the woman.
Theft reported
State police in Marienville are investigating the theft of $100 to $300, stolen from an 85-year-old woman in Farmington Township, Clarion County, sometime between May 15 and May 30.
Two injured in accident
State police in Marienville said two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 4:22 p.m. July 3 on Route 949 in Heath Township. Police said James D. Rugh Jr., 66, of New Kensington, was traveling west when the axle on the right front wheel sustained damage and the 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser went off the road and into a ditch before hitting a sign, a wired fence and a tree. Ruth and his passenger, Elizabeth I. Wheeler, 63, of Kittanning, were taken by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois.
Bad checks
State police in Marienville charged a 55-year-old woman from Strattanville with theft on June 28 after she wrote bad checks to Sunny Day In Home Care in Canonsburg.
Intimate images disseminated
State police in Marienville arrested a 14-year-old boy from Rimersburg after receiving a report of dissemination of intimate images involving a 15-year-old girl from Lickingville.
Pickup hits tree
State police in Marienville investigated a one-vehicle accident at 10:30 p.m. July 2 on Route 305 in Barnett Township, Forest County. Police said Derik A. Radovitch, 31, of Vowinckel, was traveling north and hit a tree that had fallen on the road. He swerved towards the left shoulder and stopped on a patch of grass. Police said Radovitch left the scene without reporting the accident and was contacted later by police. He was charged with driving too fast.
Corruption of minors
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone gave drugs to a 17-year-old girl from Tionesta between June 19 and July 6.
CLARION PSP
Wallet stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a wallet, taken sometime between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 7 from the front porch step at 20 Brooklyn Lane in Clarion. The wallet contains a debit card as well as Social Security and medical cards. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Harassment reported
- State police in Clarion are investigating an argument between a husband and wife, ages 55 and 50, from Brookville, that happened while they were traveling on Interstate 80 at 10:30 p.m. July 1.
- State police in Clarion said Bridgette Eckerd, 37, of Strattanville, was charged with harassment following an incident with Sunshine Graybill, 40, of Strattanville, at 12:11 a.m. June 25 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
- State police in Clarion said Jason Brooks, 35, and Savannah Mayerchak, 35, both of Corsica, were cited for harassment following an incident at 10:39 a.m. July 4 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Burglary reported
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary in Paint Township, Clarion County. Sometime between 10 p.m. July 1 and 11:15 a.m. July 2, someone broke into the apartment of a 33-year-old woman from Shippenville and stole Nintendo game items valued at $725, an engagement ring valued at $5,000 and $3,400 in cash.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 8:15 p.m. July 4 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 46-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for DUI/drugs.
- A traffic stop was conducted by PSP DuBois at 8 p.m. July 3 in Sandy Township. The driver, a 34-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance. His 13-year-old stepson was in the vehicle. Police also seized a bag of suspected marijuana, THC wax and a glass pipe.
Hit and run
State police in DuBois investigated a hit and run accident at 10:12 a.m. June 29 on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. Police said Yisroel Brownstein, 43, of Chicago, Ill., was traveling east when his 2023 GMC Havana was hit by a tractor trailer as it was passing. The truck driver did not stop. No injuries were reported.
Jeep rolls over
State police in DuBois said a 17-year-old girl sustained minor injuries when her 2009 Jeep Liberty went off the road, hit a guide rail and embankment, causing the Jeep to roll over multiple times. The driver was taken from the scene by Jefferson County EMS. The accident happened at 2:08 p.m. June 29 on Interstate 80 in Union Township.
Criminal mischief
State police in DuBois are investigating a report of criminal mischief at the Hazen Flea Market. Sometime between May 28 and June 28 someone used black paint to write on the side of a trailer parked in a field. A small square was also cut in the front of the trailer. Damage was set at $500. The trailer is owned by a 74-year-old man from Madisonburg.
Theft by deception
State police in DuBois said a 63-year-old woman from Reynoldsville had someone steal $1,050 she paid to receive a Shetland sheep dog. She told police she did not realize it was a scam. Police are investigating the incident, which happened between June 8 and June 26.
No injuries reported
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a three-vehicle accident at 12:32 p.m. June 27 on Route 219 in Snyder Township. Police said Crystal M. Gasser, 37, of Fountain, Colo., had stopped in the southbound lane to make a left turn when her 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was hit in the rear by a 2014 Toyota Sienna driven by Cinnamon M. Monteville Chittest, 31, of Cape Coral, Fla. Gasser’s Pacifica was then pushed into a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Francis L. Bianco, 81, of Brockway, who was traveling north. All three vehicles were towed from the scene.
Theft reported
State police in DuBois are investigating a theft of $44, resulting in a fight among numerous juveniles at the park in Brockway on May 24.
Signs stolen
On July 5 state police in DuBois investigated the theft of four signs, valued at $200, at Bilger’s Rocks Road in Bloom Township, Clearfield County. Through investigation police contacted the man and woman who stole the signs, which were returned to police.
Three injured
Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident investigated by state police in DuBois at 2:13 p.m. June 24 on I-80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Joseph H. Laverty, 54, of Davenport, Iowa, was traveling west when he lost control of his 2018 Nissan Rogue which went off the road and hit a tree. Laverty and his passengers, Mary A. Laverty, 80, and Helena A. Laverty, 58, were able to exit the vehicle. They were taken by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for medical evaluations. Also assisting at the scene was Lawrence Township Fire Department.
Harassment reported
- Three people from Brockway were cited by PSP DuBois for harassment following a domestic incident at 9:30 p.m. July 2 in Brockway. Cited were Cheyenne Holben, 19; Joleen Holben, 39; and Christopher Laub, 25.
- State police in DuBois cited Noelle Perrin, 33, of Penfield, and Devin Smith, 32, of Reynoldsville, with harassment and unwanted physical contact following a domestic incident at 5:30 p.m. July 7 in Reynoldsville.
SUV hits fallen tree
State police in DuBois said Amanda R. Albers, 42, of DuBois, was not injured when her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse hit a dead tree which had fallen across Route 255. The SUV sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 5:09 p.m. July 7 in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 8:27 p.m. July 3 in Johnsonburg. Police arrested the driver, a 46-year-old man from Brookville, for DUI/drugs.
- State police in Ridgway arrested a 39-year-old man from Yukon, Okla., for suspicion of DUI/controlled substance. The arrest was made at 10:35 a.m. June 21 in Ridgway Township, Elk County, during a traffic safety check point.
- A 36-year-old man from Johnstown fled the scene when PSP Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 7:43 p.m. July 1 in Horton Township, Elk County. Police said the pursuit ended by PIT maneuver and the driver was charged with fleeing and eluding, DUI and drug possession with intent to deliver.
- State police in Ridgway were dispatched at 10:32 a.m. July 1 to an active domestic in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said one of the individuals, a 26-year-old man from St. Marys, was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
- At 11:55 a.m. July 9 state police in Ridgway responded to a disabled motorist call. Police found the driver, a 46-year-old man from Dagus Mines, to be visibly intoxicated and arguing with the property owner. He was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Harassment reported
State police in Ridgway cited a 40-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, both from Weedville, with harassment following a domestic argument that turned physical on July 2.