BROOKVILLE
Theft and forgery
Brookville police have charged a 39-year-old man with theft and forgery after he withdrew money from a bank account that was not his. Police said he signed the victim’s name to make the withdrawal and the bank was made aware of the unusual activity on the account the following day by a co-owner of the account. He was arrested at 4:45 p.m. April 10 in Brookville.
Burglary
Brookville police were called to a residence at 8:10 a.m. June 25, where a 31-year-old man had forced entry and assaulted two victims, injuring one, using a thick glass candle. Charges were filed in the office of Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
Sobriety checkpoint
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Route 119 in Big Run from 4 to 9 p.m. June 23. During the detail police made one DUI arrest, issued 12 summary traffic citations and 11 written warnings.
DUI/drugs
• State police in Punxsutawney responded to a report of an unresponsive driver parked on Greenhouse Road in Bell Township at 12:30 a.m. June 19. Police said the 51-year-old man from Punxsutawney was later arrested for suspicion of DUI/drugs.
• State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 8:57 p.m. June 22 in Clover Township. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol and controlled substance.
Theft at
airgrounds
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft at the Harmony Grange Fairgrounds in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. At 10:42 a.m. June 20 it was reported that a number of LED lights and flood lights were removed from the property.
Shoplifting
• State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 45-year-old woman from Punxsutawney on June 14 for shoplifting at Walmart. Taken were razors and medications valued at $43.93.
• State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 32-year-old woman from Falls Creek for shoplifting at Walmart on June 22. Stolen were items valued at $177.51.
Theft at Taco Bell
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft that occurred sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 20 at Taco Bell in Young Township.
Packages stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that sometime between 2:42 and 3 p.m. June 22, someone removed packages of clothing valued at $750.18 from the front steps of a residence along Route 219 in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510
MARIENVILLE
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 2 p.m. June 4 in Tionesta Township. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Pleasantville, was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and an expired vehicle registration.
Megan’s Law
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a sexually violent predator failed to verify his registration with Megan’s Law during the required time frame.
Child abuse
State police in Marienville are investigating a report of possible child abuse in Jenks Township, Forest County.
Arrested for
assault
State police in Marienville said Joshua Vanek, 24, of Leeper, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. June 18 after assaulting another man with a fixed blade knife. He was arraigned and bail was set at $15,000 straight. Unable to post bail, Vanek was committed to Clarion County Jail.
Bike hits deer
State police in Marienville said Scott W. McLaughlin, 61, of Washington, PA, sustained minor injuries when his 2018 Indian Motorcycle hit a deer before stopping against the guide rail. McLaughlin was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of accident, 12:03 p.m. June 10 onRoute 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County. He was taken to Titusville Hospital by Tionesta Ambulance Service.
Rape
• State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a 29-year-old male inmate at SCI Forest is being sexually assaulted.
• State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a 27-year-old man was physically and sexually assaulted by other inmates at SCI Forest from January 1 to December 31, 2015.
Mailbox damaged
State police in Marienville are investigating a report of a damaged mailbox at 2730 Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The mailbox was damaged on June 19. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
CLARION
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion investigated a vehicle crash at 7:53 p.m. June 23 on I-80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police arrested the driver, a 27-year-old man from Waterloo, IA, for DUI/controlled substances.
Natural
death
State police in Clarion were called to Sligo to investigate the death of a 67-year-old woman. Police said death occurred sometime between 5:40 a.m. and 1:31 p.m. June 20 and is believed to be a natural death, with no foul play.
Teenagers
injured
State police in Clarion said two boys, ages 15 and 16, from Knox, were injured when they pulled onto Route 208 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, and their buggy was hit by a 2008 Jeep Liberty, driven by James E. Blachier, 62, of Strattanville. Blachier and his passenger were not injured; the boys were taken to UPMC NW for treatment. The accident happened at 8:22 a.m. June 25.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 4:31 a.m. June 23 on Interstate 80 in Union Township. Police said someone was traveling west and hit an object that went into the other lane. Vikram Rimal, 37, of Croton, Ohio, ran over the object, causing disabling damage to his 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The other vehicle did not stop. Rimal was not injured.
Abandoned dog
State police in Clarion said have charged a 41-year-old man from Rimersburg for abandoning a dog at his residence.
Stolen tractor parts
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that tractor parts valued at $50 were stolen from a 64-year-old man from Clarion sometime between 11:50 a.m. June 14 and 11:50 a.m. June 15.
Mower stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone drove up the driveway of a 79-year-old man from Rimersburg, pried open two locked shed doors and stole a gray and red push mower valued at $100. The person was driving a blue sedan with a faulty rear passenger side tail light. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
DUBOIS
DUI/drugs
• State police in DuBois arrested a 69-year-old man from Reynoldsville for DUI/alcohol at 6:30 p.m. June 20. At the time of the arrest, police said a nine-year-old girl was riding on the hood of the man’s car.
• State police in DuBois said a 26-year-old woman from Allport was arrested for DUI/alcohol at 1:07 p.m. May 6 after refusing to leave a bar in Union Township. Police said she was kicked out of the establishment, drove around the building and onto the road, before returning to the bar and kicking in the doorway. Police are continuing their investigation.
Car hits deer
State police in DuBois said Jaidyn L. Murray, 19, of Curwensville, was not injured when his 2012 Volkswagen Passat hit a deer at 7:53 p.m. June 11 on Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop for numerous violations at 12:31 a.m. June 25 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police arrested the driver, a 33-year-old man from St. Marys, for DUI/drugs and alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ATV crash
State police in Ridgway said a 39-year-old man from New Wilmington was taken by MedEvac to UPMC Altoona after his 2023 Yamaha ATV crashed on private property. The accident happened at 1:28 p.m. June 25 in Highland Township, Elk County. Also assisting at the scene were Highland Township fire Department and EmergyCare Ambulance from Kane.