BROOKVILLE — Services to honor America’s fallen military heroes were held at four locations Monday, presented by American Legion Post 102.
Brookville
American Legion member Randy Bartley welcomed those attending the service at the Jefferson County Courthouse, in Brookville, saying, “We are here to remember those who have gone before and sacrificed so much.”
Commender Bill Littlefield recognized the veterans in attendance and invited those interested to become members of the honor guard. “You do not have to be a member of the American Legion,” he said, noting that “doing military funerals is job one for our honor guard.”
Vietnam veteran Herbert McConnell was the guest speaker. He shared his brief story, “What Memorial Day Means To Me.
“My story starts with my father’s service. My father was blind in one eye, but he still served in the Pacific Theater. It also brings to mind the service of my sons, Herb and Alex, both Air Force veterans. Both served in The Desert, Iraq, Afghanistan — we take some pride in that,” he said.
McConnell ended his story with memories of three of his classmates, all serving in the military. One boy, Marty, died in service to his country. “He was 19,” McConnell said.
Special music during the program was offered by Rebekah Askey, who sang the National Anthem and “God Bless America.” Troop 64 Boy Scouts led in the Pledge of Allegiance and Steve Ent gave the invocation.
The Memorial Day service ended with a gun salute by the honor guard, followed by Taps.
Brookville Cemetery
A ceremony was held at Brookville Cemetery to honor local soldiers who were members of the Union Army.
Bartley pointed to a section of graves marked with American flags. “Those are veterans of the Civil War who were at one time housed at the Pennsylvania Memorial Home. Veterans of the Civil War served in every theater of operation, including on the high seas.”
He spoke briefly about the 105th Regiment, which was made up of men from Jefferson, Clarion, and Indiana counties and was known as the Wildcat District.
Carried by Boy Scout Kenny Lucas during the ceremony was a flag similar to the flag carried by Union troops during the Civil War. “Only the most elite soldiers, the best and strongest men carried the flags,” Bartley said. “In 1854 the Confederates actually captured the battle flag of the Wildcats, only after every member of the color guard was shot down. You did not give up this flag. It was a point of honor to carry it.
Also honored this year was the one Confederate soldier buried in the cemetery.
“John Guyther was not a United States Army veteran. He was a veteran of the Confederate States of America,” Bartley said. After the Civil War Guyther married and moved to Brookville, where he was a successful dry goods merchant.
Guyther died in 1914 as a respected member of the community. “The Grand Army of the Republic and the Union veterans gave him one of their own funeral services. It was a measure of healing, not only for these veterans, but for the nation. If the men who fought against John Guyther could forgive him, who are we to denigrate him?”
The honor guard fired a volley using authentic 1861 Springfield rifles, followed by Taps.
Placed on Guyther’s grave was a floral wreath and the flag of Maryland, “the state he loved.”
Summerville
Former Summerville postmaster Larry Anthony was the guest speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony in Summerville.
He recalled the heroic actions of three Summerville veterans:
- Harold Coleman served in the U.S. Army and received two Purple Hearts. He was a guard at Nuremberg.
- Amos Wolfgong was serving in the U.S. Navy in France when his ship was hit by a guided bomb.
- Leroy C. Jacox served in the U.S. Army’s Company C Sharpshooters. “It was the only regiment where you had to pass a shooting test,” he said.
Anthony also recalled an early event on Memorial Day, first known as Decoration Day, when women were placing flowers on graves at Boalsburg, often considered the birthplace of Memorial Day observances.
“Memorial Day has evolved more into family events than just paying honor and respect to those who served our country,” Anthony said. “On Memorial Day it seems most soldiers don’t get the respect they deserve. Without their sacrifice, everything that we have we acquired through loss, the loss of lives, the loss of time, suffering.
“Abraham Lincoln at the Gettysburg address said, ‘The world will little note, nor long remember, what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here.’ I think it would be apt that so many years later we are still celebrating and have not forgotten what they paid for this country. It is an honor to be here,” Anthony said.
During the ceremony Tim Cooney read the roll call of Summerville area service members killed in action, from the Civil War to Vietnam.
Opening and closing prayers were given by Colleen Cooney.
Northfork Heights
Following a tradition started several years ago, the honor guard replaced the flag at Northfork Heights. The ceremony included a gun salute and the playing of Taps. Littlefield said the original flag was dedicated 30 years ago by the American Legion.