BROOKVILLE — Jeff Tech’s (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) sixth annual Art Showcase, in collaboration with C.R.E.A.T.E Brookville, kicked off with a reception held at Fusion Cafe on Feb. 9.
Jeff Tech art instructor Angela Dragich said 31 pieces of artwork created by students will be on display at the Main Street cafe throughout the month of February.
The showcase is being held in February this year in celebration of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, said Dragich.
At the reception, QR codes were available for attendees to scan, giving them access to learn more about class projects and happenings with the artists from the school year, Dragich explained.
In short, a QR (quick response) code is a barcode that can be scanned by the camera on a smartphone, and which stores information.
The “Welcome” QR code also had information about the Veterans Day Art Contest held in November, the “celebratingart.com” contest in the fall and Jeff Tech’s visit from Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) metals instructor during the first semester, said Dragich.
“Some students used the QR codes to share a little more about themselves, and other art projects they’ve made, (as well as) shared projects from their CTE shop,” said Dragich.
Some examples of projects on display include a “Collaborative Grid Project,” “Art Christmas Tree” featuring mini canvases and “Artist Viking Nutcrackers.”
Also in celebration of CTE Month, and new to the Art Showcase this year is the Jeff Tech ‘22-’23 coloring book, featuring 48 artists, Dragich said.
“Students created pages related to the shops, activities and clubs available at Jeff Tech, and original artwork,” she said.
Students designed 46 compositions, including the coloring book’s cover, which features the school’s Viking mascot. Jeff Tech’s Art Club plans to sell copies of the coloring book as a fundraiser.
“It features all 13 shops, and co-op (cooperative education) as the center with a ruler border,” she said.
Fusion Cafe is located at 185 Main St. in Brookville.