REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Public Library is preparing for its ninth annual Author Luncheon event, this year welcoming Sara Shepard to town.
Reynoldsville Librarian Karl Rebon said the event is having a venue change again this year, moving back to the Reynoldsville Foundry.
Shepard is most widely known for her series “Pretty Little Liars” which got a television adaption in 2010. The book she will be talking about while in Reynoldsville is “Reputation,” a novel in a similar style of “Pretty Little Liars” but meant for an adult audience.
“Aldrich University is rocked to its core when a hacker dumps 40,000 people’s emails—the entire faculty, staff, students, alums—onto an easily searchable database. Rumors and affairs immediately leak, but things turn explosive when Kit Manning’s handsome husband, Dr. Greg Strasser, is found murdered. Kit’s sister, Willa, returns for the funeral, setting foot in a hometown she fled fifteen years ago, after a night she wishes she could forget. As an investigative reporter, Willa knows something isn’t right about the night Greg was killed, and she’s determined to find the truth. What she doesn’t expect is that everyone has something to hide. And with a killer on the loose, Willa and Kit must figure out who killed Greg before someone else is murdered,” reads the overview of the novel.
This book by Shepard was published in 2019, and is considered an adult book rather than a young adult book. Rebon compared it to a more mature “Pretty Little Liars” because there is an affair exposed, a murder, and it focuses on a group of women in the college town trying to decipher who the killer is along the way.
The story is also told from multiple perspectives, and each of the characters are given motivation to possibly be the killer, while also justifying all of their actions, and making the reader sympathetic to them.
Rebon said he met Shepard electronically a few years ago when he asked her to speak on the author panel via Zoom.
Rebon said he reached out in an email, unsure if Shepard would remember him from this conference, and she was quick to agree to come be this year’s author and speaker for the luncheon. Rebon said this shocked him, but he was thrilled by the opportunity.
“She said ‘yeah I’ll do it’ and I was shocked that Sara who has written ‘Pretty Little Liars’ I mean, everybody is going to know ‘Pretty Little Liars’ almost because that was a phenomenon for so long,” Rebon said.
He then asked her what book she would like to speak about, and rather than one of her young adult novels, she chose her adult novel “Reputation.”
“I try to not always have the same genre every year, just so it’s something different,” Rebon said.
Rebon has copies of the book at the Reynoldsville Library, along with tickets for the luncheon. Tickets are $30 and include the event, lunch, and a copy of the book that can be signed by Shepard during the luncheon.
The luncheon will be held on Thursday, July 20 at 2:30 p.m. at the Reynoldsville Foundry. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the library at 814-653-9471.
There will also be a basket raffle at the event, featuring prizes donated by local businesses.