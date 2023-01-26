CLARION – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2023 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.
The winning theme is “Groovin into Autumn,” which was submitted anonymously.
Logo submissions should reflect the theme, “Groovin into Autumn,” in a way that is appropriate for the 70th annual festival. The design must be submitted on white, 8.5-inch by 11-inch paper, and the design must be original, meaning that it is not taken from another source.
Contestants must reside, work or attend school in Clarion County. All entrants must include their name, address, email and phone number of the back of their entry.
The logo winner receives two Autumn Leaf tumblers and a sweatshirt. The winner also receives invitations to the Sponsor Reception, VIP Brunch and to ride in the Butler Health System Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade. In addition, the winner is invited to the Annual Awards Dinner which is slated for Saturday, March 11.
All submissions must be made no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Entries may be submitted at the Clarion Chamber office, by email or by mail at: Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival, ATTN: Logo Committee, 650 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
For more information, contact the chamber at (814) 226-9161.