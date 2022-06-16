BROOKVILLE — Moe than 60 scholarships and awards were presented to nearly 30 students at the annual Awards Ceremony at Brookville Area High School.
BAHS guidance counselor Ray Doolittle said this year’s awards totaled $87,836. “Plus, there is another $309,000 in tuition our three juniors will receive top-priority consideration for if they attend the following schools: Autumn Mitchell at Chatham University, Alex Reynolds at The University of Rochester, and Thomas Bowser at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute,” he said.
Doolittle thanked those presenting the awards and scholarships and said, “It’s great that we have a community that supports our students.”
The following awards and scholarships were presented:
- S&T Bank Scholarship – Emily Spencer.
- Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award – Calvin Doolittle.
- Priority First Federal Credit Union – Shayla Hines.
- Clint Puller Memorial Scholarship – Calvin Doolittle and Alayna Haight.
- USMC Award for Academic Excellence – Shayla Hines.
- USMC Award for Athletic Excellence – Calvin Doolittle.
- USMC Award for Musical Excellence – Joseph Deibler.
- Brookville Eagles Club Scholarships – Leah Kornbau, Karlee Stiver, Lauryn Cook, Tayler Rafferty, Laynee Sorbin.
- First Commonwealth Bank Scholarship – Chloe Smith.
- John W. Jenks Hobah Lodge #276 – Calvin Doolittle.
- Truckload Carriers Association Scholarship – Chloe Smith.
- Dave Park Memorial Baseball Scholarship – Jamison Rhoades.
- Brooke Emery Memorial Scholarship – Emily Martz, Julia Bailey, Abby Keth, Emily Spencer.
- Rob Conner Memorial Soccer Scholarship – Laynee Sorbin, Garner McMaster.
- Underclassman Athlete – Carson Weaver, Erika Doolittle.
- Shawn Galbreath Memorial Scholarship – Owen Reinsel.
- Brookville Fireman’s Club Academic Scholarship – Chloe Smith.
- Brookville Fireman’s Club Athletic Scholarship – Danny Lauer.
- Rachel Carson Healthy Planet Award – Autumn Mitchell.
- Bausch & Lomb Award; University of Rochester – Alex Reynolds.
- Rensselaer Award – Thomas Bowser.
- BAEA – Elisa Molnar, Leah Kornbau, Karlee Stiver, Chloe Smith.
- Jessica Wiser-Black Memorial Scholarship – Nina Kahle.
- Bruce Taylor Educational Scholarship – Nina Kahle.
- Thomas Hetrick Memorial Scholarship – Calvin Doolittle, Laynee Sorbin.
- Friendship-Eagle Scholarship (Knoxdale) – Karlee Stiver, Lauryn Cook.
- Heller Scholarship – Shayla Hines.
- Hatten Scholarship – Shayla Hines.
- Ballentine Scholarship – Sadie Shofestall.
- BASD Scholarship — Lindsey Clinger.
- Lions Club Scholarship – Alayna Haight.
- David “Chip” Wonderling Memorial Scholarship – Elisa Molnar.
- National Honor Society Scholarship – Leah Kornbau.
- Joan Richards Memorial Nursing Scholarship – Laynee Sorbin.
- Susan Ord Heverley Nursing Scholarship – Laynee Sorbin.
- Walter “Gene” Gilstrap Scholarship for Mathematics – Calvin Doolittle.
- Walter “Gene” Gilstrap Scholarship for Science – Laynee Sorbin.
- Walter “Gene” Gilstrap Scholarship for Music – Joseph Deibler.
- ADK Scholarship – Chloe Smith.
- Bruce A. McMurray Communication Scholarship – Emily Carpino.
- Barnard Paul Scholarship – Elisa Molnar, Danica Stroup.
- YMCA Barracuda Scholarship – Chloe Smith.
- United Electric “Shine the Light” Scholarships – Julia Bailey, Calvin Doolittle, Abby Keth, Tayler Rafferty.
- Raider Foundation Scholarship – Lindsey Clinger.