Jeffersonian Democrat

June 9, 1898

John McMurray, Editor

  • The hand-organ man was in Brookville a day or two last week.
  • A few showers of rain would be very, very welcome just now.
  • R. M. Matson is pushing the work rapidly on his new brick dwelling on Water street.
  • Our estimate last week of when country strawberries would be in market was wide of the mark. They are here now.

Jeffersonian Democrat

May 7, 1923

Willis Geist Newbold, Editor

  • Plans are being completed for the Brookville Fair, September 11 to 14. It will be one of the largest agricultural fairs ever held in this region.
  • The Child Welfare Circle has deposited at interest $350 towards a playground for Brookville’s children, as a result of hard work and good management in raising funds.
  • Fire broke out in a brush patch on Matthews Hill, beyond Belgiumtown, last Friday afternoon, putting several homes in danger.

Jeffersonian Democrat

June 17, 1948

H. E. McMurray, Editor

  • Efforts of the Junior Red Cross in Jefferson county during the past six months have resulted in the completion of 321 educational gift boxes for shipment overseas, a total of 62 more than last year.

Jeffersonian Democrat

June 14, 1973

James W. MacMurray, editor

  • Nearly 100 units will compete for some two thousand dollars in prize money at the annual Laurel Festival parade on Saturday.
  • Melissa Galbraith, reigning Miss Teenage America, paid a visit to Brookville on Tuesday and took part in a few of the Laurel Festival events.

Jeffersonian Democrat

June 11, 1998

Randy Bartley, Editor

  • The Brookville Area School Board of Directors have released details of what they have termed their “best offer” to the members of the Brookville Area Education Association.
  • The attorney for Jefferson County Coroner Bernard P. Snyder has petition the Court of Common Pleas to dismiss a suit brought against him by former coroner Christopher Burkett.
  • A Jefferson County couple embroiled in a land dispute have responded by taking action of their own.

