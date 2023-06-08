Jeffersonian Democrat
June 9, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- The hand-organ man was in Brookville a day or two last week.
- A few showers of rain would be very, very welcome just now.
- R. M. Matson is pushing the work rapidly on his new brick dwelling on Water street.
- Our estimate last week of when country strawberries would be in market was wide of the mark. They are here now.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 7, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Plans are being completed for the Brookville Fair, September 11 to 14. It will be one of the largest agricultural fairs ever held in this region.
- The Child Welfare Circle has deposited at interest $350 towards a playground for Brookville’s children, as a result of hard work and good management in raising funds.
- Fire broke out in a brush patch on Matthews Hill, beyond Belgiumtown, last Friday afternoon, putting several homes in danger.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 17, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Efforts of the Junior Red Cross in Jefferson county during the past six months have resulted in the completion of 321 educational gift boxes for shipment overseas, a total of 62 more than last year.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 14, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Nearly 100 units will compete for some two thousand dollars in prize money at the annual Laurel Festival parade on Saturday.
- Melissa Galbraith, reigning Miss Teenage America, paid a visit to Brookville on Tuesday and took part in a few of the Laurel Festival events.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 11, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Brookville Area School Board of Directors have released details of what they have termed their “best offer” to the members of the Brookville Area Education Association.
- The attorney for Jefferson County Coroner Bernard P. Snyder has petition the Court of Common Pleas to dismiss a suit brought against him by former coroner Christopher Burkett.
- A Jefferson County couple embroiled in a land dispute have responded by taking action of their own.