Jeffersonian Democrat
November 16, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Crushing blows administered last week by Pennsylvania during the unprecedented political turnover have infused an enthusiasm into the Pennsylvania Democracy which is not seemingly lessened because of the failure merely to elect its state candidates.
- At 1:30 o’clock next Sunday afternoon the Lakes-to-Sea highway will be opened formally, and Charles S. Lord, press agent in general and supervisor-in-ordinary of the great trunk line, yesterday began to organize through his Reynoldsville Star a general celebration between Reynoldsville and the county seat.
- Taylor and Smith’s new furniture store at 175 Main Street was opened Saturday evening to the public and business is now being conducted regularly.
- Dr. C. M. Fulton, chiropractor, yesterday opened offices on the second floor of the Central Block.
November 20, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Today, November 20, marks the opening of the new Riverside self-service market, located on South White Street. Construction of the building was begun in July by William H. Fleming, contractor, and completed this week.
- At a meeting of the Shade Tree Commission of the borough of Brookville with representatives of the Pennsylvania Electric Company held Friday of last week, permission was refused the utility company to trim any more trees in the borough.
- For the first time since before the war, Brookville business district this year will assume the festive holiday appearance which in the past has added much to the spirit of the Christmas season.
November 16, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- A delegation from Brookville Borough Council attended the meeting of the school board Monday evening to assure that body that Council has a genuine interest in taking over school properties at Northside and Longview for future incorporation into a community-wide recreation program.
- The Brookville Area High School Concert Choir traveled to Altoona on Tuesday evening to tape a program with John Riley, of WTAJ-TV, which will be shown on Sunday, December 10.
November 13, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- They waited for answers, but there were none to be found. Representatives from both the Brookville and Pine Creek Volunteer Fire departments attended Monday’s Rose Township Supervisors meeting for any word on whether there would be any change in the township’s fire contracts for the coming year.
- The weather on Sunday may have been dull and overcast in the nation’s capital, but for one Brookville woman it could not have been a better day. Michelle (Blose) Johnston was asked to lay an honorary wreath at the new Women’s Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery on behalf of the 82nd Airborne Association.