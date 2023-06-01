Jeffersonian Democrat
June 2, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- The singing in the cemetery on Memorial Day was excellent.
- Country strawberries will be in market within two or three weeks.
- The cows ought to be turned loose in some of our streets to eat the grass.
- We notice that our town council proposes to macadamize the west end of Main street.
- Just now the prospect for a fine harvest of grain, vegetables, and fruits, is unusually promising in Jefferson County.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 31, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- The graduating exercises will be held at the Brookville High School Auditorium Wednesday evening, June 6. Gordon Steele and Harvey Scanlon will represent the class by orations.
- All Soldiers’ Day, including a re-dedication of the memorial to soldiers of all wars, which was erected a couple of years ago opposite the courthouse by the Home Services Circle, will be celebrated at Brookville on Sunday, July 1.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 10, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- With only two bids under consideration, George Brooks was awarded the contract to paint the borough building at a cost of $3,077.30, according to action taken by town council in regular session on Thursday evening.
- Boxing, Brookville’s newest outdoor sport, got off to a flying start Friday as twelve amateurs, two ex-professional boxers and two well-trained glovemen exhibited their skill before an enthusiastic crowd of fight men.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 7, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Among the splendor of native, blooming laurel, the colorful pageantry of the coronation of 1973 Laurel Queen Norma Stahlman will take place Sunday, June 10.
- The “deplorable mess” of notable sections of the borough resulting from lack of property upkeep spirited much discussion at Tuesday night’s Brookville Borough Council.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 4, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Western Pennsylvania Laurel Festival, the state’s oldest celebration of the state flower, is entering this year’s festival with new ideas and a new attitude. One of the biggest changes won’t be seen by many festival goers but it will be felt by them. In January the Western Pennsylvania Laurel Festival joined forces with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.
- The Brookville Borough Council continued to debate whether or not the borough’s fee to the Brookville Area School District for a building permit for renovations to the Northside Elementary School may be excessive.
- Not to be outdone by the storms raging outside, the Brookville Area School Board of Directors unleashed their own thunder at a bargaining session with the district’s teachers.