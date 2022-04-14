Jeffersonian Democrat
April 13, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Prof. C. A. Anderson Tuesday afternoon was unanimously re-elected superintendent of the Jefferson County schools for a second four-year term.
- E. R. Brady Post No. 242, G.A.R., is perfecting plans for Brookville’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of General Grant on Thursday, April 27.
- Grace United Evangelical Lutheran Church was re-dedicated last Sunday, according to program with sermons by Rev. Dr. Ellis B. Burgess, president of the Pittsburgh Lutheran Synod.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 24, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- After the longest tour of duty of any service woman from Western Pennsylvania, if not the entire state, Sydney Sue Shields, of Brookville, was honorably discharged from the U.S.N.R. last Thursday with the rank of Chief Petty Officer, communications branch. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John L. Shields.
- Construction of a two-car garage and apartment on the lot in the rear of Wein’s store was begun recently by W. W. Hottle, employed by Dr. R. L. Shaffer, who purchased the land.
- Announcement was made this week that within a month or two the office of Local Board No. 1 Selective Service will be closed and the records of the office will be transferred to the state arsenal in Harrisburg for permanent inclusion in the Office of Selective Service Records.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 13, 1972
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- The Brookville Area Board of School Directors once more has a full complement of officers. Bruce MacBeth was formally elected president of the body and Mrs. Janet Harding was elected vice-president.
- The Girl Explorers’ Club at Brookville Area High School has embarked on an ambitious fundraising scheme to help finance the exchange student program for the coming year.
- The final ballots for the Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Association are coming in at a rapid rate.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 17, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The president of Hanley Brick Company has defended an agreement between the company and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that would allow Hanley to cease active treatment of acid mine run-off into the Redbank Creek.
- Jefferson County is cracking down on 911 scofflaws, both official and non-official. The Jefferson County Commissioners have indicated that 911 operators have continued to field non-emergency calls, despite despite a state statute the prohibits the placement of such calls.