Jeffersonian Democrat
March 24, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- Most of the public schools in the county are closed now, or will close within a week.
- The town council is making a stone crossing at the west end of Hibbard’s store building.
- The roads throughout Jefferson county are abominable. If you don’t know what that means, ask the mail carriers.
- The storm of Saturday afternoon was a severe one in Brookville.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 22, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Excellent pictures have ruled the Columbia screen during the present month and the standard will be continued.
- Business and professional men of Brookville are getting together and bracing themselves for an apparently unavoidable battle with the United Natural Gas Company which will make the big rate fight of two years ago seem small by comparison.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 25, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Better lighting of Brookville borough has appeared to be a prospect for the immediate future as council last Thursday directed Borough Solicitor L. A. Wilson to prepare a contract for submission to the Pennsylvania Electric Company with a view to changing borough street lights from 60 watt to 100 watt power.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 29, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Five Brookville youngsters will be competing in the Western Finals of the Junior Olympic Wrestling Tournament, which will be held this weekend in DuBois. They are Chris Haines, Thad Turner, Jack Hays, Doug Hubler and Bucky Burnaman.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 26, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The end is in sight for residents of Summerville Borough who lost their homes in the July 1996 flood.
- The Jefferson County Fair Authority hasn’t let a $250,000 law suit deter it from shedding a little light on the fair this year.
- Thanks to the efforts of a group of BAHS art students, the late Lenny Ferraro’s legacy will live on. It’s been roughly a month and a half since the tragic death of Raider wrestling coach Lenny Ferraro, but in about two weeks the students will unveil an image they believe represents Lenny Ferraro. It is a stained glass window with an Indian sitting on a horse.