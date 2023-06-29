Jeffersonian Democrat
June 30, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
• Cherries are selling at 5 and 6 cents per quart.
• The salary of the Brockwayville postmaster has been raised $100.
• The trustees of the M. E. church are having the electric light put in the building.
• Persons having Canada thistles on their premises should see that they are cut down at once, or run the risk of being fined.
• Quite a number of Jefferson County men went to Altoona on Monday and Tuesday to help along Mr. Jenks’ boom for the gubernatorial nomination.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 28 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
• When the eagle screams in Brookville next Wednesday it will be with a volume never before attempted, and his defiant yells will make any lion tremble which ventures, for Rodgers Post No. 102 is staging the great event and everything is in readiness for the Fourth of July in Brookville.
• As a result of a conference last Thursday evening with Town Council, as well as numerous informal conferences with insurance underwriters and citizens generally, the Brookville Fire Department last Friday decided to purchase a Howe triple-combination firefighting apparatus, mounted on a Dodge-Graham chassis.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 8, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
• It has been suggested that the Chamber of Commerce take the lead in properly “air marking” Brookville, now that the spring housecleaning of Pennsylvania’s outstanding air marking system is well under way.
• With the death of Mrs. Elizabeth Dixon Clontz, Brookville’s oldest set of twins, and among the oldest in Pennsylvania, were separated for the first time in their lifetime.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 25, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
• The Brookville Area School Board of Directors has adopted the final version of the 1998-1999 school district budget. The $16,800,376 spending plan, approved at Monday’s board meeting, is the largest in the school district’s history. The budget is supported by a 3 mill real estate tax increase and an increase in the occupational tax.
• Work is proceeding on schedule with the Brookville Area School District’s renovation of both the Northside and Pine Creek elementary schools.
• Providing for the mandatory pick up of garbage throughout Jefferson County might be easier said than done.