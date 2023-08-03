Jeffersonian
Democrat
August 4, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- Kittanning expects to have an electric railway ere long.
- The rains of Saturday and Monday last were never more welcome to the people of Brookville and vicinity.
- The Brookville cornet band serenaded a number of our citizens last Saturday evening.
- Bathing and swimming have been prohibited in the North Fork creek above the pump station, by order of the Board of Health. Notices have been posted up along the creek and they propose to make an example of the first ones caught violating the order. So boys, look out for High Constable Spyker.
Jeffersonian
Democrat
August 2, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Brookville’s own movies, filmed of local talent by professional movie makers last month, was exhibited at the Columbia Theatre yesterday for the first time, great attention being attracted at the usual Wedneday matinee as well as the night performances.
- Some appropriate name for the highway between Brookville and Kittanning, which the Brookville Kittanning Highway Association plans to have improved as rapidly as possible, is being sought by the boosting organization.
Jeffersonian
Democrat
August 5, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Inaugurated for the first time this fall in Jefferson county, Driver Education and Training will be available to students at Brookville high school, acording to Hasson S. Rockey, supervising principal.
Jeffersonian
Democrat
August 9, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Six Brookville Area High School students and their teacher-chaperone returned Tuesday from a six-week study tour of Europe during which time they viewed numerous scenes of historic importance.
Jeffersonian
Democrat
August 6, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Brookville Area School District has obtained a tentative agreement with one of its employee unions but there is still no settlement in sight with the Brookville Area Education Association.
- Members of the Brookville Borough Council expressed concern about the Dr. Walter Dick Memorial Par at the monthly meeting of council Tuesday night.
- Investigators believe a pair of fires were intentionally set on consecutive days at the Goodwill store on Main Street in downtown Brookville.