Jeffersonian Democrat
March 31, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- Corsica Academy opens next week.
- The churches are preparing for Easter.
- The Summerville schools closed last Friday.
- Ice will be scarce and dear in Brookville the coming summer unless a supply is shipped in.
- Eggs have been selling at ten cents per dozen. Now is the time to lay in a good supply for Easter.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 29, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- One hundred and twenty-seven officials of Jefferson county, former officials, also rans and their friends gathered here last Friday for an informal celebration of the birth of Jefferson County. The affair was about forty times as successful as its warmest friends had expected and in all likelihood will be followed by others in years to come. Souvenir menus noted that the county was 119 years old on March 26.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 1, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- With 126 business firms and individuals having thus far paid membership dues of $4,395 for the proposed new Chamber of Commerce, a definite decision regarding organization is expected.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 5, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The cost of parking on Main street is going up. It will cost five cents for half an hour, ten cents for one hour, and for anyone silly enough to do it that way, twenty-five cents for two hours.
- Students at Brookville Area High School will present the musical “Oklahoma” on April 5, 6 and 7.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 2, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- “This is a great day for Jefferson County,” said County Commissioner Dave Black Tuesday as he signed a deed transferring the former Jefferson County Service Center to James E. Winner Jr. and Donna C. Winner, of Hollywood Beach, Fla.
- The confusion over the status of the Jefferson County Coroner split the board of commissioners Tuesday.
- During a special meeting Monday night, the Summerville Borough Council terminated the position of program manager for the federal hazard mitigation grant program.