Jeffersonian Democrat
June 16, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- Strawberries are selling for 25 cents for three boxes.
- Ice is only 40 cents a hundred pounds delivered. Cheap enough.
- John Pfaff has purchased a handsome new three-seated carriage for his livery.
- Wheat is down below 75 cents a bushel in Chicago.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 14, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Pomona Grange, No. 20, Patrons of Husbandry, in quarterly session at Paradise Grange June 6, reiterated a former declaration that the members will neither grow tobacco nor have anything to do with it.
- Fire Chief A. M. Wadding yesterday received a telegram from the Howe Apparatus Company that a crew of Howe demonstrators will be here today with a triple combination fire auto truck for demonstration purposes.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 24, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Weekend accident toll in Brookville and vicinity caused more or less serious injury to eleven persons and extensive damage to eight automobiles involved in six highway mishaps.
- Paul Ruffner of Brookville was elected president of the Jefferson County Sabbatch School Association, which met for the 58th annual session on Wednesday.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 21, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Six Brookville Area High School students will spend six weeks in Europe this summer attending classes at the University of St. Andrews, in Scotland, and visiting the Scandinavian countries. They are Dottie Hanna, Jeff Swigart, Eric and Andrea MacBeth, Barbara Matson and Brian Bullers. They will be accompanied by Mrs. Betty Stockdill.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 18, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Veteran Brookville police officer Richard “Dick” Beck has been named as the Grand Marshal for the 1998 Western Pennsylvania Laurel Festival parade Saturday evening.
- The Jefferson County commissioners have filed a counter-claim against Brookville businessman Michael Battaglia in an effort to resolve a lingering dispute over a parcel of land in the former Jefferson County Service Center Industrial Park.
- The long ordeal created by the flood of July 1996, may soon be over for several Brookville residents.