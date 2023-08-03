BROOKVILLE — The 14th annual Bridge Camp will be held Wednesday, August 9 at Brookville Area High School, to help this year’s seventh grade students feel comfortable about their transition to the junior/senior high school.
Activities will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
Seventh graders will be paired with upperclassmen to have a day filled with lots of activities, games, food, and the opportunity to meet faculty and staff.
High school principal Shawn Deemer said, “The seventh grade students will be provided lunch and move through five stations to help the students get acquainted with the high school. The stations are metal detector etiquette, scavenger hunt, making healthy choices/concerns of vaping, team building, and Q/A period with our guidance team on what to expect in high school”
Parent-student orientation will be at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The program is designed to help parents and students understand expectations and support(s) at the high school.
Parents will be given the opportunity to ask questions and “to walk their schedule and become familiar with the building after the program,” Deemer said.
All seventh-graders are encouraged to attend the Bridge Camp. To register, contact Lori McLaughlin at (814) 849-1105.