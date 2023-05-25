Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Forest and Jefferson PA Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&