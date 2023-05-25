BROOKVILLE — Cloudy skies and rain showers did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of families and friends who gathered along Main Street Saturday afternoon to applaud the Brookville Area High School Class of 2023 in the annual Senior Parade.
The parade followed a busy day at the high school for the seniors, which began with a senior breakfast, followed by graduation practice. At noon the seniors enjoyed a picnic lunch, followed by the Senior Parade.
Baccalaureate services were held Tuesday evening in The Presbyterian Church and Commencement was held Wednesday evening at the high school.
Because graduation was held before the last day of school for students, the senior day activities were held to meet the attendance requirement of the Pennsylvania Department of Education.