BROOKVILLE — With only five weeks of school remaining, plans are being finalized for seniors at Brookville Area High School.
High school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni confirmed several of the activities Monday evening, prior to the monthly school board meeting.
Baccalaureate service for the class will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the Presbyterian Church. Commencement exercises for the Class of 2023 will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the high school auditorium.
Addressing their classmates during Commencement will be Alex Reynolds, valedictorian, and Thomas Bowser, salutatorian.
The annual awards ceremony, when scholarships and other awards are presented, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in the high school auditorium.
Student representative Kat Kelly announced this year’s prom will be held Saturday, May 6, at The Pinecrest Country Club. The theme for the prom will be “Fly Me to the Moon.”