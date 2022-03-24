BROOKVILLE — Members of the Class of 2022 at Brookville Area High School will receive their diplomas Wednesday, May 25. Superintendent Erich May said the time and place for commencement ceremonies are yet to be determined. May 25 will also be the last day of school for students.
The announcement was made at Monday night’s school board meeting, where approval was given for bids for two renovation projects in district schools.
Approved was a bid of $499,600 from AB Specialties, Inc., of Export, for the window replacement project at Northside Elementary School. At last week’s work session, May assured the board that project will be worked on only while students are not in the building, possibly delaying completion of the project until next year.
The board also approved a bid from Fred L. Burns, Inc., of Shippenville, for HVAC upgrades in the high school auditorium and main gymnasium. The total bid was $1,324,000.
May said “these projects are supported through this year’s general fund budget, but these investments are made possible by the influx of federal funds.”
“With this investment into our facilities, I believe it is going to be better for our students,” board member Fred Park said. “Northside School will be able to be used for education for years to come.” He also noted that on previous projects, “architects have always complimented the district on how well our buildings and grounds are kept.”
Personnel
- The board accepted with regret the resignations of three teachers who have combined service of over 100 years with the district. Retiring at the end of this school year are Amy Watson, sixth grade, 35 years; Jacquelyn Carrier, first grade, 36 years; and Douglas Roseman, high school science, 30 years.
- The board also accepted resignations from Diane King, special education secretary; Becky Fiscus, custodian; Brooke Stello, speech language pathologist; and Danielle Wilfong, child specific aide.
- Hired Monday night were David Shiock, transferred from custodian to groundskeeper; Nathan Ritchey, custodian; and Jessica Weible as federal programs coordinator at her current rate of pay as after-school coordinator.
- Supplemental contracts for Jim Hill as soccer coach and J. Daniel Murdock as track coach were approved. A supplemental contract was also approved for Jodi Shaffer, child specific aide, pro-rated for the second semester in the amount of $537.50.
- Ginger Bish has obtained long-term status as an elementary floating sub and was approved for long-term status as a Title I day-to-day substitute.
- Also approved as day-to-day substitutes were Jessica Rutkoski of Falls Creek, PK-4; Rebecca Fuller Shields of Summerville, LPN, substitute health aide and child aide; Anna Turner of Brookville and Michelle Gallagher of DuBois, emergency certificates; and Cole LaBenne of Brookville and Becky Fiscus, custodians.
- Added to the list of approved bus drivers for Yale Transportation were Cara Marie Chase and, pending review of required paper work, Amy L. Burdge and Rosemond M. Raybuck.
- Approved as chaperones for the Youth in Government overnight trip to Harrisburg, April 21-24, were Melinda Burton, Cody Wells and Brooke Hanes.
Finance and policy
- The district has been approved for $3,281,381 for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) and $255,038 in other ESSER funds.
- Approved as a new course for senior high students next year was World of Food II, designed to expand students’ kitchen knowledge beyond the pre-requisite World of Food. Students completing the one-semester course will earn a half credit.
- The board set the dates of July 11-28 for the Title I Summer Literacy Program to be held at Hickory Grove, with 12 sessions for students. The board also approved those dates for 12 sessions in the Extended School Year Program.
Student report
Student representative Daniel Lauer reported on a variety of events which have happened this month, including winter sports, last week’s leadership conference, the Raider Showcase, Spirit Week, students qualifying for state band and the senior class trip to Virginia Beach.
Park thanked Lauer for his report, saying, “We board members need to be reminded of all the things our students are doing.”
Visitors
- Randy McGaughey continued his discussion of The 1619 Project, saying he doesn’t “totally disagree with everything” in the publication, if it is taught in the right way.
- Tabitha Coyne told the board she does not agree with the policies in the student handbook and urged the board to “please protect our kids; that’s all we ask.” She told the board not to “use our kids to get extra money or there could be a lawsuit for violation of the Fourth Amendment.”
- Carole Briggs reviewed the history of women who have served on the local school boards, saying the first woman elected to a Jefferson County school board was Maggie Moore of West Reynoldsville in 1901. The first woman elected to the Brookville School Board was Janet Harding, who served on the board from 1971 to 1984. Briggs read a list of all women who have served on the local school board, in recognition of March as Women’s History Month.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, in the Hickory Grove gym. At that time the board will discuss moving the meetings back to the LGI room.