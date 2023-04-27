BROOKVILLE — Juniors and seniors at Brookville Area High School got a glimpse of the real world when they learned about making life decisions in a financial reality fair sponsored by Priority First Federal Credit Union.
Students began preparing for the fair about a month a go, when “we went into the classrooms and they filled out a survey describing what kind of career they want to have. We put that information into a spreadsheet for them and it comes up with the average starting salary in our area,” Alan Clouse, CEO for Priority First, said.
The spread sheet also “takes out what their taxes will be, health care expense, 401K” and other deductions to show the student, “here is your pay, but this is the amount that you have at the end of the month,” he said.
Upon entering the reality fair, students visited various tables, manned by volunteers from the community, to make their purchases. Clouse said, “This is basically day one after graduating college. You need to get housing, you need to get transportation, all those expenses that we have each day. They go to each one of these tables, looking at their options. For example, they can buy a new car, a used car or use public transportation — they make that decision.” Once the decision is made, “the volunteers at each table mark the monthly cost down on their sheet.”
Once the students made all their choices, they went to a calculation table where they added everything up. Those who had more expense than income had the option of applying for a part-time job to supplement their earnings, apply for a loan or re-think some of their choices.
“We talk to them about loans, what their loan payments would be,” Clouse said. “If they have a checking and savings account they use to perform these transactions, we help them balance their checkbook. We see if their career supports the spending decisions they have made.” Financial counselors, who are all trained Credit Union employees, are available to answer questions and talk about their financial decisions.
Attending the financial reality fair at BAHS last week were approximately 180 students, who found the experience to be very valuable.
Junior Garrett Gumpher was exploring the career of being an electrician, because he plans to attend Triangle Tech after graduation. When he compared his expenses to his income, he found he was “$60 in the negative. So I guess I’ve got to get a part-time job.
“All the people here are really nice and it shows you how much you actually pay for cars, for housing, for clothes. It’s not as cheap or as easy as you think. At the age that we are you think everything is cheap, but it’s not. It’s pretty expensive. You’ve got to watch what kind of job you’re trying to get and the amount of stuff that you are trying to pay for. I thought it was very great, a good learning opportunity.
“When I first did this, I was really close,” Gumpher said. “I was $60 off, so maybe not do some of this stuff as expensive, start out smaller. I thought it was really fun and I enjoyed the opportunity of doing this.”
His classmate, Ian Marshall, also learned that he would need a part-time job when his monthly income as a food service cashier was $700 less than his expenses. “If I’m going to do this in real life, it’s going to be hard,” he said. “I rely on others, so they taught me stuff I need to know.”
High school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni applauded the opportunity given to the students. “Priority First Federal Credit Union provided our 11th and 12th-grade students with an understanding of financial independence. The Financial Literacy Program allows the students to experience how far their income will go to cover day-to-day expenses. Personal finance awareness is imperative for our students to be successful at managing a person’s budgets and finances. Hosting the Financial Literacy Fair gave our students the opportunity to experience the reality of how their projected income will support a lifestyle. Most students overestimate how far their paychecks will go, so this event provided the student with a clear picture of managing their expenses in comparison to their income. This is what real-life learning looks like,” she said.
Misty Connor, who organized the fair, said she appreciated “all the things that go into this, the networking for the kids. It’s nice that the kids get to meet great people. The students seemed to enjoy talking with all the volunteers and really took it seriously about what decisions they made to stay within their budget.”
Connor also said “the volunteers are wonderful. We had four fairs this year in the local school districts and a lot of the companies volunteered at multiple fairs. Most volunteers say that they wish they had something like this when they were in school.
“It is a good feeling and great experience to bring the community and the students together. I have heard from both sides what a great event this is and how important it is to teach the students about budgeting,” she said.
Anyone who would like to volunteer for future events can contact Connor at 814-503-4548.
Clouse said this is the second year the Credit Union has offered the Financial Reality Fair. “We did it last year at Brockway” and this year expanded to include Brookville, DuBois, Jeff Tech and St. Marys. “We are doing Punxsy next year,” Clouse said.