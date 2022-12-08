BROOKVILLE, PA – For the first time ever, Brookville Area High School is teaming up with Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce and inviting the public to come experience the Wheelers & Dealers event on Thursday, December 22, from 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Economics teacher, Nancee Miles, leads the event each year with seniors producing a product, then they must market and “sell” their product. Third and fourth graders are the customers; they earn play money from their teachers, giving them a chance to get Christmas gifts for their families. The event was created nearly two decades ago by former econ teacher Bill Kutz, teaching the students important business principles and managing money.
The event will be held in the Auxiliary Gym and is free to attend. Those attending will be able to purchase play money at the door to vote for their favorite products. All proceeds benefit the Class of 2023. For more information, visit BrookvilleChamber.com.