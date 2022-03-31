BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Little League has been doing its best to keep the program alive for local children, but recently setbacks from COVID-19 and necessary field maintenance have depleted the funds, causing the program to reach out for funding assistance from the community at large.
Director of Baseball Chad Weaver said there was an issue with the light poles at Zufall Field about two years ago. The lights have been deteriorating, and one of the poles eventually fell, leading to an investigation of the safety of the other lights.
“It was kind of shocking really, we should’ve known it was coming but you just turn them on and expect them to be working and one day they weren’t,” Kevin Smith, BALL president, said.
Weaver said without the lights, it was almost impossible to schedule out the season, and fit all the games in during daylight hours. Both Weaver and Smith said the stadium lights give children a special experience, and the board knew they needed to be replaced.
Replacing the lights cost about $60,000. This project coupled with the lost funds from canceling the 2020 season, and the continued cost of routine maintenance have caused the depletion of funds in the last two years.
“We lost the COVID year…That was a hit to us because next to our fundraisers and every year donations, our concessions are kind of what help us run our facilities. Whether it be tractor maintenance, fuel for the tractors, just your everyday upkeep of those facilities,” Weaver said.
Jewel Electric found the league a grant, which was awarded to BALL for $20,000, the league put $10,000 of its own funds, then the board decided to acquire a $30,000 loan to offset the rest of the costs. Weavers said the league’s average each year was to bring in about $10,000 and spend $8,000, saying they had to be “careful as to what we pick and choose to do renovations on.”
He said the board has looked into and received a few grants that have funded larger projects, like the batting cages, but with a board of volunteers it’s difficult to dedicate the time needed for grant searching and applying. He also said most of the grants require a match, so the league also has to make sure they can provide a match.
“We are in a very difficult position financially and we have to start making some difficult decisions. A non-profit organization taking out a $30,000 loan is worrisome,” Weaver said.
“It’s not just about right now, it’s about the future, keeping little league alive,” Smith said.
Through the grant and loan BALL received, the new lights have already been purchased. The new lights are LED, and rather than six poles, there will now only be four. Since upgrading the lights, Smith has plans to better utilize the field that he is hoping to put in motion.
“My plan is to take the Zufall field, where we’re putting the lights, and redesign that field so it’s an all dirt infield and utilize the field for both baseball and softball,” Smith said. “I think it’s crazy to spend that kind of money and only use it for baseball.”
This project is estimated to cost between $20,000 to $30,000 to accomplish. Smith had it quoted before the new lights were purchased, but said he now thinks of it as more of a necessity with the new lights in place.
“It’s just brookville, but that might be the only time they get to play under the lights,” Smith said.
Both Weaver and Smith said that all the fields could use work and upgrades to bring them “up to playable standards,” as Weaver said. They are hoping to collect funds for this, not only for the league, but because of the opportunities it would open for the town as a whole.
“If we can get these fields up to standard, or better than anywhere else, if we can upgrade these fields we can bring in more tournaments, we can bring more people in to eat at the restaurants and stay in the few hotels we have. We can bring people to town,” Smith said.
Weaver said the league had S&S Processing, a field maintenance and conditioning group, come and do a walkthrough last August. He said just the ballpark could utilize anywhere from $15,000 to $18,000 per field to “bring them up to speed.” Weaver said this estimation also did not include anything outside of the playing field like the dugouts, the bleachers, or anything under the playing surface.
“On a budget that typically runs anywhere from $8,000 to $15,000 per year, we’re looking at $100,000 to bring our complex up to minimum standards,” Weaver said.
He also gave DuBois credit for the events they’ve brought to the city using their complex, like the Small College World Series.
“Every time they do that, their hotels inevitably are being utilized, their downtown businesses and restaurants are seeing additional business. Our area, our town needs that just as much as anybody else…” Weaver said.
He also said this isn’t a problem unique to Brookville, and that many rural leagues are struggling. He said BALL just has to get creative locally to make it a reality. The league has suggested offering naming rights to the entire complex should someone want to step up to help with the future of the league. Weaver said they don’t want to rename any fields specifically because they were named for those who put in the work for the complex in the past.
As of now there are no program cuts planned for BALL, but Weaver said he thinks that’s what motivates the board to “try to exhaust all options before we get to that point.”
Weaver said it’s not “dire straits” right now, but there are several members of the board who are in “their twilight years” of working with BALL because of the age of their children. He said sports are cyclical, and it’s typical of the board to be handed off to the next group.
“We’re just trying to hand that off to the next group in the best possible condition that we can. We’re just trying to get ahead of being in trouble because we are walking a fine line as far as being able to maintain our complex and still provide a good quality product for kids in our area,” Weaver said.
Those interested in donating or finding ways to help BALL can go to the website, Brookvillearealittleleague.com, or email them at brookvilleareall@gmail.com