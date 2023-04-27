BROOKVILLE — Celebrating 100 years of service to the community, the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards luncheon Friday afternoon at the Pinecrest Country Club.
The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Dr. Walter Dick Award, presented to an individual for outstanding service to the community over a long period of time. This year’s award was presented to Ruthanne Barbazzeni, principal at Brookville Area High School, who received a standing ovation.
Chamber board member Steve Kornbau said Barbazzeni, a member of the school district’s administrative team since 2009, “has touched a whole generation of our students. If you spend any time with Ruthanne, you know she is 110 percent with where she is. Her compassion for kids is unrivaled. She has given her time, energy and attention to students. She uses her position of authority to try to steer them in the right direction and has educated parents in the community. She was instrumental in getting the Homecoming tailgate parties started, growing into a huge community event.
“When you are in any position of leadership and authority, there will always be voices that want to share their opinion,” Kornbau said. “There are truthful voices and then there those are that are bent on falsehood and destruction. Last year at this time was an exceptionally difficult season for the school. One of the students tested the relationships in the community and there were all kinds of voices, saying all kinds of things. But you did not give up and you did not give in to the voices that were saying things that were untrue. As your career in Brookville finishes as you retire, we want the voice of truth, because you, Ruthanne Barbazzeni, have served honorably.”
Accepting the award, Barbazzeni said she has worked hard because “I care a lot about kids and I always have. I will do that to my last day here.” She credited her success to support from her husband and “for my colleagues. We are a team. This award is about all the people that care about the kids.”
Other awards presented during the luncheon included:
- The President’s Cup — The President’s Cup is for a non-profit organization in the community. The award was presented to “people who are working to provide service that goes on 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These people have the task of providing service every second of the year because when an emergency takes place, the 911 call comes in. Someone has to answer it.” The President’s Cup was presented to the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services, and was accepted by Chris Clark and Tracy Zents, who thanked everyone for their support. “The 911 dispatchers truly are the first responders to any emergency that occurs in the county and without them things could go to chaos real quick. We do our best to get the help that is needed to everybody,” Zents said.
- Large Business Award — Recognized as this year’s Large Business of the Year was Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Originally established in 1940 for the employees of O-I Glass Plant, it has grown to serve 14,000 members in 13 counties in northwest Pennsylvania. Their service to the community includes a scholarship program, a back pack project for area youth and support of other local charities. Brookville Branch manager Annette Wielock and CEO Mark Lauer accepted the award. “I have worked everywhere,” from Erie to Cleveland to West Virginia “and I have never, ever worked in such a nice community. When we came here eight years ago we were welcomed with hearts open and everyone here is just fantastic. We are very blessed to be in Brookville,” Wielock said.
- Small Business Award — Honored with this year’s Small Business Award was Jennifer Knapp, owner of Bloom on Main flower shop, for providing “floral arrangements with excellent customer service. Jen has a generous heart for the community by giving back with a local pet drive, donating balloons for the pink nights for school sports and other community events,” Kornbau said. In thanking the Chamber for her award, Knapp said, “This is something I always wanted to do.”
Each of the recipients also received certificates from state Rep. Brian Smith, state Sen. Cris Dush and Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson.
Prior to the awards presentation, Kornbau said there were many nominations for this year’s awards. While only four awards were presented, he said, “Every one of us can show honor all the time. We all have the power to do that. Every one of us in this room can show honor to others, and I encourage us to do this.”
Mayor Richard Beck presented the Chamber with a certificate recognizing its 100th anniversary, “The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce has been serving the Brookville community since 1923,” he said. “These years of service have been marked by dedication in the best interest the community. We appreciate the economic impact the Chamber has provided to our region.” Beck said the Chamber is “a coalition made up of 200 businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals who use their talent and resources to improve the local community.” He proclaimed Friday, April 21, as Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce Day in the borough.