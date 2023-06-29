BROOKVILLE — Retiring high school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni was recognized for her 13 years of service to the district and the community at last week’s meeting of the Brookville Area School Board.
Barbazzeni submitted her resignation last week, effective no later than August 31. She began her career with BASD in 2009, when she was hired as assistant principal. In 2014 she was promoted to the position of principal. Prior to coming to Brookville she worked in the Clearfield School District.
Superintendent Erich May thanked her “for 13 years of exemplary service in the district. We have benefitted tremendously from her expertise and experience and I am deeply grateful. She had a right mind for this work, understanding kids and the work we do, she had the right heart for this work, caring deeply about students and employees, and she’s not afraid to get dirty. She goes through the actions. Really we just can’t thank you enough.”
School board members Don Gill and Erin Schiafone spoke as parents. “As a community member, as a board member and as a father of two kids who came through, you’re fantastic! I greatly appreciate the work you’ve done,” Gill said.
Schiafone said, “I can’t even think about Brookville without you. You have been a tremendous asset to this district. As a parent, I’ve seen how you care about each and every kid, and how you go above and beyond in the amount of time that you put in. You are going to be sincerely missed.”
Board member Luc Doolittle added his thanks from a different perspective. “As a student who was in her building and now has the privilege to work with her professionally, I can say it is a great loss for our district. She has been a great leader for our high school and the students who graduated while she was vice-principal and principal. She will be truly missed,” he said.
Other members of the board also thanked her for her service. Referring to her award early this year from the Brookville Chamber of Commerce, Gill said, “You were named person of the year and there’s a reason — thank you very much; you will definitely be missed.”
Promoted to the position of principal was Shawn Deemer, currently serving as assistant principal, at a salary of $96,000. Deemer was hired by the board last year as assistant principal. Prior to coming to Brookville, he served three years as assistant principal at Cranberry Junior and Senior High School.
Recently hired to be the new assistant principal at the high school was Kaytie Straw. She is a special education teacher in the DuBois School District, with experience in private and public schools, both in general and special education. She will also serve as the district’s truancy officer, beginning July 1.
Board member Chris Rhodes was appointed to serve a three-year term as the board’s representative at the Riverview Intermediate Unit #6.
Other personnel matters
• Christine Bazylak will be transferred from the position of Title I aide at Pinecreek, to child specific aide, at the same rate of pay.
Brooke Peffer was hired as a child specific aide at a starting rate of $13.25/hour, filling a vacancy.
• Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Lucas Haight of Brookville, custodian/groundskeeper; and Tovia Marcus of Punxsutawney, child specific aide. Both were added pending approval of required paperwork.
• First-grade teacher Amy Clinger was approved as a mentor for elementary teacher Magdalyn Brown.
• Approved as basketball volunteers were Danny Lauer, Holly May and Sara Haines.
• Hired to assist with band camp, July 31 to August 4, were Abby Grabigel and Laura Grabigel, at a maximum of $500 each. Also hired, pending approval of paperwork, was Joe Deibler, who will be paid by the Music Boosters.
• Approved as class advisors were Ben Pete, Class of 2024; Michelle Hopper and Ashley Snyder, 2025; Melinda Burton and Morgan Easterbrook, 2026; Amanda Oakes, 2027; Cameron Yard, 2028; and Jenny Lewis, 2029.
• Approved as club advisors were: Jena Bish, Hickory Grove Student Council; Amber Siar, National Junior Honor Society; Cody Wells and Conor Omecinski, Humanities Club; Andilynne Kalkbrenner, Drama Club; Michelle Adams and Andrea Taylor, National Honor Society; Brian Kimmerle, Student Council; Eric Sweitzer, Archery Club; Aaron Kalkbrenner, E-Sports Club; Eric Sweitzer, German Club; Kelly Burford, FBLA; Stacy Lindermuth, high school yearbook; Steve Jaworski, Art Club; Conor Omecinski, Bible Club; Marie Fescemyer, Med Club; Ashley Snyder, PULSE; Jake Lewis and Bryan Provance, Tech/Engineering Club; Melinda Burton, DECA; Jenny Lewis, Rachel’s Challenge Club; Ben Pete, Ornithological Society; Bryan Provance, Fishing Club; Jason Hoffman, Science Olumpiad; Amber Siar, Ecology Club; and Ashley Snyder, Peer Connections.
• Kyle Grabigel was approved as marching band director and Meagan Shaw as assistant band director.
• Approved for the secondary concerts were Kyle Grabigel, Meagan Shaw and Mat King.
• Approved as stage manager was Mat King; stage band director, Kyle Grabigel; and choral director, Meagan Shaw.
• Approved as department/grade level chairmen for the 2023-2024 school year were:
Elementary — Brittany Simpson, kindergarten; Georgia Long, first grade; Erica Bowersox, second; Cassey Bellerillo, third; Jennifer Reddinger, fourth; Jill McLaughlin, fifth; Jena Bish, sixth; Laura Colgan, elementary specials; Elice Morelock, special education; and Amy Guth, Title I.
High school — Amanda Carrico, math; Tim Pospisil, science; Jessie Arbaugh, ELA; Ray Doolittle, guidance; Leslie Taylor and Kyle Grabigel, PE/music; Nance Miles, social studies; Staci Renninger, special education; and Jake Lewis, art/business.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17 in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.