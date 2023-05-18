BROOKVILLE — Graduation ceremonies for the Brookville Area High School Class of 2023 will be held next week.
Commencement exercises will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the high school auditorium.
Addressing their class will be Alex Reynolds, valedictorian, and Thomas Bowser, salutatorian.
Reynolds is the son of Scott and Dixie Reynolds. At BAHS he serves as president of National Honor Society and is a member of the German Club. He plays bass in the school orchestra and is a member of the soccer team. He plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, where he will major in physics/applied mathematics.
Bowser is the son of John and Janet Bowser. He has served as treasurer for several clubs at BAHS, including Spanish Club, Technology and Engineering Club, Peer Connections Club, E-sports Club, and National Honor Society. He was a captain for the varsity soccer team and was a member of the track team. He will attend Penn State Erie-Behrend, where he plans to major in electrical engineering.
Baccalaureate service for the class will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the Presbyterian Church. This service is open to the public.
The annual senior parade will begin at 2:30 p.m., leaving from the student parking lot at the high school and proceeding through town.