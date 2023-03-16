BROOKVILLE — A new program designed to help students learn needed social emotional skills is finding enthusiasm from sixth-grade students who are participating in the program.
Sixth-grade teacher Elisha Burns and elementary counselor Kristen Drake gave a brief overview of the Too Good For Drugs program to the Brookville Area School Board Monday night.
Drake said the program is designed for all students K-12, but “we are implementing it here in sixth grade this year. Elisha and I were both trained through the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission in December” for all grades. Later this year Drake will receive additional training that will qualify her to teach the program to any staff member at any grade level.
Burns said she was excited to attend the training which included “people from all over Pennsylvania. I mentioned that to Karen (Orner, of the Drug and Alcohol Commission) and she said there is only one trainer in the nation, so we were really lucky to be able to get this training.”
The Drug and Alcohol Commission did a “needs assessment to determine what needs were the biggest in our area and how to address those needs. What they came up with was that the top two problems facing our adults pertain to alcohol use and other drugs. Youth alcohol use and youth vaping were identified as two top problems for our area.”
Burns said Too Good for Drugs was then “chosen as the best program to offer to our students, because it is specific, effective and evidence based. It delivers lessons that include social and emotional learning, with a really good school to home connection and there is also a really good school to community connection. One of my favorite parts of the program is the collaboration with the parents.
“Each lesson has a homework handout that goes home for parents. It’s a way for us to empower parents to have some of these discussions with their students. Some of these topics are hard to talk about and parents don’t always know where to start, so this is a really good resource for them.”
Drake said the program also includes “pre and post tests, so we can collect data from our own students. When we are done with this initial 10-week session, we will have data from our own students. The Drug and Alcohol Commission also provides funds to provide additional curriculum kits and work books, as funds are available.”
Burns said “the goal of Too Good for Drugs is to mitigate risk factors and build protective factors related to drug use and promote healthy lifestyles.”
The program is broken down into two parts, beginning with skill development, which includes setting goals and developing effective communication. The second part of the program focuses on the use of alcohol, nicotine, THC and marijuana, as well as prescription drugs and over-the-counter medicines; street drugs and inhalants.
Lessons include board games, card games, role playing and other activities. “We don’t teach them just to say no to drugs, we teach them how to say no to drugs by different strategies they can use, and they role play those strategies,” Burns said.
Several sixth-graders also attended the meeting to share their thoughts on the program.
“The tool I plan to use is to stand up tall and say NO,” Dominic White said. “I think this program should continue because they do fun activities and we learn a lot about what to do and what not to do.”
Claren McQuown said her favorite lesson was on decision-making. “It was eye-opening to see how much better life is without drugs and how terrible it was with it.” She said the program should continue “because it teaches the dangers of alcohol.”
Kamryn Himes wants the program to continue because it “teaches children the negative effects of harmful chemicals and helps us learn and grow as good people.” She said she enjoys playing the card games that teach about the side effects of harmful chemicals.
Board members are enthusiastic about and supportive of the new program.
That’s a great program,” Erin Schiaffone said. “I’ve told my kids, ‘One thing you can do is make an excuse.’ I’ve had my kids come to me and say, ‘tell me I’m not allowed to do this.’ I love that we are being very real.”
“Having a sixth-grader myself and going through this program at home as well as watching the presentation, I liked hearing it from your aspect,” Amanda Mignogna said. “From our home aspect, I really enjoy having the assignments at home. These can be difficult topics to talk about, especially if you haven’t had a situation happen where you talk about them, so it gave us prompts to really bring those conversations up and work those out, building that trust and communication in these topics as they get older. I really appreciate everything you are doing.”
Board president Don Gill said, “we appreciate your dedication to a program that is very pertinent to society today.”