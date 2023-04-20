BROOKVILLE — The music department of the Brookville Area School District has announced the schedule for its 2023 spring concerts.
- High school bands spring concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The concert will feature the junior high band, jazz band and concert band.
- High school orchestras concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Performing will be the junior high and senior high orchestras.
- The high school choirs will present their concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11. The program will feature the junior high choir, Chamber Singers and Concert Choir.
- The elementary spring concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Featured will be the elementary band, elementary choir and elementary orchestra.
All concerts will be held in the high school auditorium and are free and open to the public.