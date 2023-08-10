BROOKVILLE — The following information is being made available to students and parents to help ensure a smooth opening of the Brookville Area Elementary Schools.
The first day of the 2023-2024 school year for students will be Wednesday, August 23, with the exception of kindergarten. Parents have been informed via mail of a “staggered start”.
Parents are encouraged to take their child (children) in to meet his/her teacher during the district’s “Meet the Teacher” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, at Hickory Grove, Pinecreek and Northside elementary schools.
Tardy bells
- Northside — Kindergarten (Tardy bell rings at 8:55 a.m. and dismissal will be 3:35 p.m.).
- Pinecreek — First and second grades (Tardy bell rings at 8:55 a.m. and dismissal will be 3:35 p.m.).
- Hickory Grove – Third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades (Tardy bell rings at 8:55 a.m. and dismissal will be at 3:48 p.m. for grades 4 and 6, and 3:50 for grades 3 and 5.).
Busing
Students will not be permitted to ride a bus other than their assigned bus. Parents of students who walk to school or who transport their students to school should make arrangements to have their children arrive at school no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Parents of students in the lower grades should review with their child information that would include address, phone number, building, classroom number, and general bus stop location. Students are not permitted to go home from school in any other manner or to any location other than what is customary unless the school receives written notice of such change from the parent or guardian. No changes are permitted during the first two weeks of school.
Video cameras with audio capability have been placed on student buses as a measure to enforce appropriate bus behavior and to ensure student safety.
Early dismissal
A request from the parent in writing is required for early dismissal. This request must be presented to the principal in charge and must include student’s full name, person picking the student up, teacher’s name/room number, parent signature and reason for early dismissal. To ensure the safety of the students, parents or guardians must report to the office/designated area and sign their child out of the building. Children will not be released to meet someone in the parking lot.
• Northside School — students not riding school buses are to be dropped off and picked up in the back of the school in the parking lot. Please enter parking lot via Sayer Street and exit onto Barnett Street. Barnett Street will be closed for through traffic during dismissal.
• Pinecreek School — parents are to use the student drop off/pick up areas. First graders will use the loop on the right hand side of the building and second graders will use the gymnasium doors. Parents should not use the parking lot for drop off/pick up. The main entrance area to the school will be for school bus use only during this time. Vehicles are not to be parked along Route 322.
• Hickory Grove – Please make note of the following:
Students Arriving — Students are to be in their homeroom prior to the tardy bell of 8:55 a.m.. The bus entrance is closed to traffic in the morning from 8 to 9 a.m. due to safety reasons. Only buses/vans will be permitted in this area at this time.
Students not riding buses must be dropped off in the morning at the designated student drop off/pick up area, which is located in the Hickory Grove entrance parking lot. This is between the elementary and secondary buildings and is clearly marked with signs. Vehicle entrance will be made by way of Jenks street. Please enter the parking lot and proceed around to the right and drop your student(s) off at the front of the parking lot near the Administration entrance. The students will enter at the end of the building towards the street. Students arriving after the tardy bell are to be dropped off at the Hickory Grove main entrance.
Motorists are not permitted to park along Jenks Street or the school driveways to drop off children.
Students Departing — For the safety of the children, please observe the following procedures:
- To limit the interruption to classrooms and avoid confusion of your child, a note must be sent with your child and be given to the homeroom teacher if different after-school arrangements are to occur. The student’s full name (first and last), homeroom teacher, date and the parent’s full (first and last) name must be on the note to avoid errors in student dismissal. Please do not call unless it is an emergency.
- The bus entrance to Hickory Grove is closed to traffic at 3:10 p.m. daily so that buses may line up for the dismissal of students. If you need to pick up your child before the 3:46 p.m. dismissal, your student must be signed out in the office. Children will not be released to meet someone in the parking lot.
- Dismissal procedures for students getting picked up — only students who will be an everyday pick up will be picked up in the loop outside of the Hickory Grove Office. All other students getting picked up on a day to day basis will be signed out in the library. The office will issue a student dismissal pass to the student who is responsible for giving it to the school personnel in the library. Please be prepared to show photo ID to sign out your student. Parents/guardians are asked to park in the Hickory Grove lower back parking and walk along the sidewalk between the playground and Hickory Grove. Please do not park in the parking lot outside the Hickory Grove office. Parking outside the office is designated for everyday pickups.
- The Hickory Grove bus entrance is designated as a one-way area coming into the school’s driveway. The only time it is used as an exit is when school personnel or police would be directing traffic. This would be during regular school hours and after-school activities. For the safety of all, please obey the one-way signs posted at the entrance. Please be aware that it is a traffic violation to go the wrong way in a designated one-way zone.
- Because of safety concerns, motorists are not permitted to park along Jenks Street, at the high school or the school driveways to pick up children.
The Student-Parent Handbook is available online for parents and students to review the information about the general rules and regulations that are needed to provide a safe and organized school environment. It is very important that parents review this handbook with their child. Visit the Brookville Area School District website for information on the 2023-2024 school year @ www.basd.us.
Cafeteria lunches and breakfasts begin on the first day of school. Parents/guardians can utilize the online account viewing and payment system by going to the district website and logging on to www.myschoolbucks.com.
Visitors to BASD Schools will be asked to show a photo ID upon entering the facilities.