BROOKVILLE — Anyone interested in serving on the Brookville Area School Board will have an opportunity, with a vacancy on the board to be filled later this month.
Superintendent Erich May announced Monday night that veteran board member Kerith Strano-Taylor submitted her resignation from the board after accepting a position as administrator of Jefferson County Children and Youth Services. Strano-Taylor has served on the school board since 2011.
Open interviews of interested candidates will be held at the board’s meeting on Monday, April 25, with the vacancy to be filled that night. The new member will complete Strano-Taylor’s term on the board, which will end November 2023.
Members of the board who served with Strano-Taylor applauded her tenure on the board, saying she “always had the best interest of the students in her decisions. She is definitely going to be missed.”
Stadium improvementsDuring Monday night’s work session, the board was updated on improvements to be made to the high school stadium.
May said the building and grounds committee received two quotes for new lighting, and recommends accepting a bid of $281,000 from Qualite Sports Lighting.
Metal poles with LED lights will also support new sound equipment. They will replace the wood poles which are now more than 20 years old.
Bids will be opened later this month for construction of the new press box. “We plan to present the winning bid at the April 25 meeting,” May said.
The work at the stadium will be completed this summer, in time for the fall sports season.
Members of the board expressed enthusiasm for the project, thanking May for finding ways to utilize federal funding to upgrade the stadium. Board member Fred Park said he believes the renovations will lead to more use of the stadium and will “be good for the athletic programs and the community.”
Advocacy Day
May reminded board members that April 25 will be the spring school board advocacy day sponsored by PSBA. Among the issues to be discussed will be the impact of state funding on local school districts and the need for charter school funding reforms.
May said the Lifeline Scholarships Bill is now “in caucus in the House. As far as I am concerned, this bill is another voucher scheme that would take precious subsidy revenue from school districts and send it to non-public entities, schools with little or no financial or academic accountability. There are no income limits for the scholarships, which means the vouchers could subsidize the wealthiest families. The money used for these scholarships would be deducted from school district allocations. By one estimate that would reach $170 million a year diverted from public schools in Pennsylvania. This bill will be a disaster for public schools. Public schools represent a public trust.
“We are witnessing the erosion of the social fabric in this country. It’s bad enough no one is going to church anymore. What do we do if no one goes to school anymore? Our neighborhoods, our communities are at stake. It is important that we advocate for public schools, and we have an opportunity to do that on April 25.”
Board members said they believe “some of the criticism laid at our door is unwarranted and the impact the public school system has on our community is vitally important.”
Prom and more
- May announced that this year’s Prom will be held Saturday, May 7. The Prom will be held at Corbinview Farm.
- After a brief discussion, the board agreed that the school board meetings should be moved out of the Hickory Grove gym and back to the smaller LGI room, feeling it will bring closure to the restrictions required by COVID. Beginning with the work session on Monday, May 9, the meetings will be held in the LGI room.
- At the next meeting the board will be asked to approve the purchase of a science curriculum, “Inspire Science,” for third grade classes. The curriculum was chosen by the third-grade teachers and reviewed by administration. Published and digital materials from McGraw Hill will cost $20,000, which is in the curriculum budget.
- Due to a death in her family, business administrator Ellen Neyman was not able to give her projections for expenditures anticipated in next year’s budget. She will give her presentation at the next meeting.
Visitors
- Randy McGaughey spoke out against unions. “They are trying to push garbage on our kids,” he said. “TV is warping our kids’ minds and the Internet is even worse. We as adults are responsible to guide them in the right direction. If we keep relying on PSEA and NEA, they can tell us what we have to do. I see the walls closing in on us.”
- Tabitha Coyne said she believes “our school staff should live in the district.” Talking about Amish schools, she said, “They don’t get state and federal funding; the Amish work as a community.”
Next meeting
The regular school board meeting scheduled for Monday, April 18, has been canceled due to Easter vacation. The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, in the Hickory Grove gym.