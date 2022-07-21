BROOKVILLE — Wednesday, August 24, will be the first day of school for students for the 2022-2023 school year, with staggered days for kindergarten. Prior to that time, several special events will be held on the school campus.
Superintendent Erich May outlined activities which will be held prior to school at the July 18 meeting of the Brookville Area School Board.
“Last year we tried to have the most normal school year we could,” he said. But some things that resulted in crowded hallways couldn’t be held. “We are going to try to bring back all those things.”
May mentioned there are still some openings for the summer fun camps being held for students in grades three through six during August. The one-week camps are being sponsored by Jefferson County Emergency Services, CREATE Brookville and Penn State Extension. Anyone wanting more information or to know if openings are available should call Hickory Grove Elementary School, Monday through Thursday.
Other upcoming events include the annual Band Camp, the first week in August; the 13th annual Bridge Camp for incoming seventh grades on August 10 at the high school; and teacher in-service days on August 22 and 23. A “meet the teacher” event may be scheduled on one of those days.
Looking ahead, he said open house will be held September 27 at Northside and the high school, September 28 at Pinecreek and September 29 at Hickory Grove.
Personnel
The board accepted with regret the resignations of several district staff members.
- Assistant business manager Carol Shields has announced she will retire December 31. She has served in multiple offices with many administrators for nearly 38 years.
- Alan Ochs, second-grade teacher at Pinecreek Elementary School, and Kristin Hawthorn, K-6 librarian, have resigned to accept other employment.
- Hired as new teachers were Mara Baronick, first grade, and Ginger Bish, second grade. Both are filling vacancies. Jesse Hughes, third-grade teacher at Hickory Grove, will be transferred as a special education teacher at Northside.
- Hired for the Title I Summer Literacy/Extended School Year program were Maggie Brown, Title I teacher, and Martina Masters, child specific aide.
- Approved as substitutes for the coming school year were Maggie Brown and Gracie Cressley, PK-4; Elena Cubellis, mid-level ELA; and Kendra Donahue, secondary social studies.
- Laura Grabigel was approved as the chairman for elementary specials, replacing Kristin Hawthorn.
- Supplemental contracts were approved for mentors of new teachers: Amy Clinger for Erica Bowes, Marcy Coleman for Mara Baronick, Michele Confer for Ginger Bish, Sarah Light for Logan Snell, Elice Morelock for Emily Luther and Nikki Werner for Amber Siar.
- Approved as club advisors were Kristen Drake, co-advisor with Jenny Lewis for Rachel’s Challenge; and Bryan Provance, Fishing Club.
The following coaches and volunteers were also approved, pending satisfactory review of required paperwork:
- Girls soccer — Jillian Taylor and Markelle Matthews, volunteers.
- Football — Bob Fye and Jack Krug, volunteers
- Basketball — Danny Lauer, volunteer.
- Cross Country — Jenny Fiscus, assistant coach.
Construction
May gave a brief update on the various construction projects now underway.
- The maintenance building has been completed and inspected, and tools and supplies are being moved from the old building. An auction was held Wednesday to sell miscellaneous items being stored in the old building, which will be demolished soon.
- May said “the news press box is taking shape” and is being built on concrete piers and a metal chassis. The new lights for the stadium are expected to be delivered sometime this month.
- Contractors are working on the heating and air projects in the main gym and auditorium. May said the exterior work will be completed when students return to school.
- The window project at Northside will be completed next summer. The windows are now being built for that replacement project.
Other action
May introduced Shawn Deemer, the new assistant principal at the high school. He was approved as the district’s new truancy officer.
The board also discussed the recording of future school board meetings. After discussing concerns about streaming the meetings the board agreed the best approach will be to make an audio recording of the meetings, which would be destroyed after the official minutes for that meeting have been approved.
- Approved by the board were handbooks for students, parents and employees, along with agreements with agencies who may provide services during the school year.
- Approved as feeder programs for the district’s athletic programs were Lumberjacks and JC Flag League football, Lumberjacks cheerleaders, SAY soccer, YMCA youth cross country program and swimming, and Brookville’s elementary wrestling, basketball and track programs.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 15, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove. There will not be a work session in August.