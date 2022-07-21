BROOKVILLE — Wednesday, August 24, will be the first day of school for students for the 2022-2023 school year, with staggered days for kindergarten. Prior to that time, several special events will be held on the school campus.

Superintendent Erich May outlined activities which will be held prior to school at the July 18 meeting of the Brookville Area School Board.

