BROOKVILLE — Diplomas will be awarded to Brookville’s graduating Class of 2023 during Commencement ceremonies to be held Wednesday, May 24.
The graduation date was announced Monday evening during the regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board. Superintendent Erich May reminded the board that the last day of school for students will be Thursday, May 25.
Homeschooling
New opportunities for home-schooled students are opening up as a result of action taken by the state legislature.
May said the policies as presented “come from PSBA (Pennsylvania School Boards Association). The policies reflect significant changes in the law. The legislature has acted to grant additional access to programs and courses for those who are home-schooled. It has already been the case that home-schooled students can access athletics and other extra-curricular programs. Changes in the law allow home-schooled students also to access curricular programs,” such as AP History. “It represents a little bit of an unbuckling of our courses and is a benefit to home-school parents. As someone who is struggling to finance a shrinking district, I have to worry about the impact on enrollment, so I have mixed feelings about the new legislation.”
He said that under the new policy home-schooled students “can access up to two courses a day in the building or online.”
Board member Luc Doolittle said he is “glad our district is moving in this direction. I am glad that we are able to allow home-schooled students to access other curriculums that they might not have access to.”
Personnel
• Accepted with regret were the resignations of three teachers: Joyce Reitz, high school math teacher, retiring after more than 35 years with the district; Donna Snyder, high school librarian/ English teacher, retiring after 26 years with the district; and Sara Haines, sixth-grade teacher, resigning for personal reason after 16 years with the district.
“We’re blessed with the best here in Brookville and these three ladies are examples of that,” May said. “We have gotten great work and service out of them. They are great with kids, and it is a tough loss for the district.”
• Supplemental contracts were approved for five child specific aides: Melissa Bowser, Sheila DeMotte, Martina Masters and Jodi Shaffer will be paid an additional $537.50 for the second semester. A supplemental contract for Alivia Hummel will be prorated from March 1.
• Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes was Amy L. Thomas of Brookville, elementary teacher and elementary/secondary counselor.
• The salary of athletic director David Osborne was adjusted to $64,375.23, effective March 21.
Other action
• The board accepted a donation of $100 from the Brookville Presbyterian Church to be used for fifth-grade hygiene kits.
• The district was notified that Northside and Pinecreek schools have each received a grant of $6,566 to purchase heated holding cabinets. The schools were selected from over 300 applicants for the grants.
• The board approved the district’s share of the 2023-2024 general operating budget for Riverview Intermediate Unit. The district’s share will be $25,894, an increase of $913 over this year’s budget. Other costs, such as special ed and transportation, are billed directly to the district.
• The board approved the purchase of a new discus cage net at a maximum cost of $1,547.95, with payment to be made from the athletic ticket fund.
Student report
Student representative Kat Kelly gave her monthly report on activities at the hight school. Science Olympiad recently competed at Penn State Behrend and Robotics Club competed at PennWest/Clarion. The Med Club went to Allegheny Hospital to observe open-heart surgery. She also reported on sports events and Spirit week. “All week students dressed up and showed their Raider pride,” she said.
Community comments
Randy McGaughey continued his discussion on educating the entire student. “One thing our schools do not address, which was a precedent of the original intent, was to teach a person’s spirit first. Part of our responsibility is also to educate our kids spiritually,” he said.
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.