BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District will once again honor area veterans with a parade on Veterans Day.
All veterans and their families who would like to participate in the Parade of Veterans are asked to meet at Memorial Park no later than 9 a.m. Friday, November 11. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The parade will travel along Pickering Street, Main Street, Valley Street and Jenks Street before entering the parking lot at Hickory Grove Elementary School. From that point the parade will circle the school grounds.
Sixth-grade teacher Jena Bish said, “We encourage businesses/residents along the route to decorate their storefront or homes to show your support. The public is also invited to stand along the route to show your support for our veterans.”
Anyone having any questions should contact Jena Bish at jibs#basd.us or Patty Weaver at pweaver@basd.us.
The rain date for the parade will be Monday, November 14.