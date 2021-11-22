BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District Music Department has announced its 2021 Winter Concerts schedule:
- Senior High Winter Concert will be held Tuesday, December 7, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature the orchestra, concert choir and concert band, with prelude music from the brass ensemble.
- Junior High Winter Concert will be presented Thursday, December 9, at 7 p.m., featuring the junior high band, junior high choir, and junior high orchestra.
- Elementary Winter Concert will be held Thursday, December 16, at 7 p..m. Featured during the concert will be the Elementary band, elementary choir, and elementary orchestral.
All concerts will be held in the Brookville Area High School auditorium and will feature a variety of seasonal and secular selections. All performances are free and open to the public. Concert goers are reminded that masks are required at all Brookville Area School District buildings while inside any building.