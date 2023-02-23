BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District will celebrate “Read Across America” week by hosting Bedtime Story Night.
Students that attend Northside or Pinecreek elementary schools in kindergarten through second grade are invited to wear their pajamas and slippers and take their favorite stuffed animal to Pinecreek Elementary School on Thursday, March 2, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Students will enjoy stories read by parents, guest readers, board members, and administrators. To top off the evening, each child will receive a free book and a snack to take home. Pre-registration is required for the event.
Bedtime Story Night is sponsored by the Brookville Area Education Association (BAEA) and PATHS (Parents and Teachers Helping Students). Together their dedication and sponsorship has contributed to the success of this event, which has been taking place for more than 25 years.
Laura Colgan, elementary librarian of Brookville School District, supports the Bedtime Story night saying, “Bedtime Story night is a wonderful way that our district goes above and beyond to help encourage the love of reading. Reading aloud to children not only sets a great example of fluency and increases comprehension, but it also allows children to use their imagination and enjoy the stories. I am excited to see students and their families there!” She believes that the teachers and volunteers are providing an important opportunity for our students to create lifelong memories and positive connections with learning and school.”
Parents are asked to use the gymnasium entrance upon arrival and will be asked to sign out their child(ren) at the close of the event.